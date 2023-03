Pakistani with a PHD in MATH charging $4 for tuition.

Last night my 12 year old was struggling with Algebra, so I immediately posted a job for a tutor on Upwork.Literally 10 minutes later we were Zooming with a PhD professor in Pakistan for $4/hour.She whipped him into shape & will help him 5 hours/week now.Impatience can be a superpower. These tools have been available to anyone for over a decade, but why don't more take advantage?