Pakistani wins Gold Medal in 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship by defeating an Indian | July 2022 .

Pakistani Shahzad Qureshi wins gold medal in 54th Asian Bodybuilding ChampionshipJuly 18, 2022Shahzad Qureshi (C) posing with his Gold medal and trophy with Fazal Ilahi (R)In the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship, Pakistani bodybuilder Shahzad Qureshi grabbed the gold medal by beating his Indian counterpart Naresh in the master-class 80kg+ category.In a video message, Shahzad said that he is very happy and cannot explain the moment when he was receiving the gold medal and Pakistan's national anthem was playing.On the other hand, Umar Shahzad of Pakistan bagged Silver medal in Junior 70kg+ category. In this category, India's Suresh Bala Kumar bagged Gold whereas his compatriot Chingkhingganba Athokpam won Bronze.