I've been in Pakistan for a little it and been to many places. Some commercial and some government places where to use the wifi you have to enter your National Identity Card (NIC) number.



Having come from abroad this raises a lot of privacy concerns for me..



1. Is the government looking to link your online information to your national identity?



2. Are private wifi routers collecting information of citizens that may be abused later?



3. What level of safety can you expect from data that is so being collected everywhere?



I've already been made aware of public scams where individuals try to steal your private information such as your NIC number, thumb print and name. Can anyone shed light on these issues?

