Pakistani Wholesale Platform Like Alibaba??

Ahmet Pasha

Ahmet Pasha

May 23, 2017
Hello folks.
Looking to try out the e-commerce fad. İ wonder how İ can import towels, blankets, rugs and other garment products from Pakistani vendors?

İs there a platform where İ can buy su h products and where they can kinda custom make some for me?

My brother was importing costume leather jackets but the attention to detail was very sub par. So looking for quality as well.

Any leads would be great.
 
313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Ahmet Pasha said:
Hello folks.
Looking to try out the e-commerce fad. İ wonder how İ can import towels, blankets, rugs and other garment products from Pakistani vendors?

İs there a platform where İ can buy su h products and where they can kinda custom make some for me?

My brother was importing costume leather jackets but the attention to detail was very sub par. So looking for quality as well.

Any leads would be great.
There isn't a wholesale platform as far as I know. Many people operate on alibaba actually.
 
