Pakistani Weightlifter Talha Talib misses out on Olympic gold but a hero is born

313ghazi

313ghazi

Mar 14, 2017
Weightlifter Talha Talib on Sunday missed out on a rare Olympic medal for Pakistan but turned plenty of heads as Pakistan finally took notice of him.


The 21-year-old lifter from Gujranwala, making his Olympics debut, took part in the 67kg category and held the gold medal spot until the final round before eventually being bumped down and denied a podium finish.


In the end, he finished fifth as China's Lijun Chen, Colombia' Luis Javier Mosquera Lozano and Italy's Mirko Zani captured gold, silver and bronze respectively.


Talib's lift of 151kg in Snatch category was the second-best of the round. He failed in his first Clean & Jerk attempt of 166kg and even though he was successful for the same weight in his next attempt and also cleared 170kg later, his combined total of 320 was surpassed by others, including Zani, who lifted just 2kg more than Talib.



For a little while during Clean & Jerk, he was in the lead, giving his growing number of fans back home a glimmer of hope. Nonetheless, Talib's performance despite an obvious lack of resources turned him a hero as Twitterati showered him with praises and his name became the top Pakistani trend on the site.


Pakistan cricket team allrounder Shadab Khan said "Pakistan is proud of Talha Talib" as he urged "sponsors and sports administration to help athletes like Talha".


Pakistan Women's team member Javeria Khan said: "Win or lose, you have already made Pakistan proud."



Journalist Mehr Tarar let Talib know that "Pakistan is rooting for you."



Pakistan Super League franchise Islamabad United's General Manager Rehanul Haq shared an interesting bit about Talib.



TV anchor Gharidah Farooqi said that Talib's fifth-place finish was "no small feat given how this sports is neglected in Pakistan as compared to cricket".



Sports reporter Faizan Lakhani explained how Talib's journey was an against-the-odds story as "Talha wasn’t provided any special training programme even after his qualification."



Vetaran journalist Aalia Rasheed spoke for everyone as she tweeted: "Still proud of you Talha Talib!"



Test cricketer Azhar Ali said that Talib's performance "shows that if we invest more time and money into our athletes, they can do wonders".



Talib's journey to Tokyo Olympics was made possible after the International Olympic Committee accepted a request from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and offered the young lifter an invitation place in -67kgs category.

He has clinched medals in Commonwealth (bronze), South Asian Games (gold) and International Solidarity Weightlifting Championship (gold), according to POA.

Congratulations Talha. Hopefully the government will now take him seriiously and provide him sponsorship. He did all this whilst training in his dads house.
 
Shazzad123

May 27, 2021
Only cricket ballerinas get money.
Look at all other sports...hockey mountaineers etc...they get ignored. Sad 😥
Well technically boxing is skyrocketing in Pakistan

So many promotion companies willing to promote fighters in America

Its not about neglect

The Pakistani government has no money and they hide the few rupees they have.

Even cricket players in Pakistan aren't paid much, they get $1 million a year if they're new and on the national team
 
Nasr

Nasr

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
2,497
1
4,635
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There are many more medals to win and I pray that Allah Subhanahu Wata'aalah grants those Pakistanis who work hard and establish their Imaan, victory after victory after victory .... in-sha-Allah, Ameen.
 
Shazzad123

May 27, 2021
This is why the only sport which will thrive in Pakistan is boxing now

The government has no money

No Pakistani will sponsor weightlifting because you can't make money off of it

The average cricket player makes $1 million on the national team

This is nothing compared to How much other athletes make.

Boxing is a sport where you can get sponsors from America or the UK if you're really good. Each fight is worth $15,000 and the PPV fights are worth $40 million for the world title

Pakistani sponsors can also make money from forming domestic fight competitions for people to come out and watch their boxers fight for their chance to fight in America if they're really good.

Then boxers have enough money to lift towns out of poverty in Pakistan
 
bhola record

bhola record

FULL MEMBER
Jul 22, 2020
484
0
688
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shazzad123 said:
This is why the only sport which will thrive in Pakistan is boxing now

The government has no money

No Pakistani will sponsor weightlifting because you can't make money off of it

The average cricket player makes $1 million on the national team

This is nothing compared to How much other athletes make.

Boxing is a sport where you can get sponsors from America or the UK if you're really good. Each fight is worth $15,000 and the PPV fights are worth $40 million for the world title

Pakistani sponsors can also make money from forming domestic fight competitions for people to come out and watch their boxers fight for their chance to fight in America if they're really good.

Then boxers have enough money to lift towns out of poverty in Pakistan
MMA also too bro.
 
Shazzad123

May 27, 2021
MMA also too bro.
Even the best UFC fighters like Khabib make peanuts.

The fight with Mayweather for McGregor was worth more than his whole MMA career in just the fight alone

No point in playing any sport unless people are making money and poverty is being lifted

Boxing is the only sport which can lift areas out of poverty

Also there is a large Pakistani community in Britain who is obsessed with boxing

There are Pakistanis in Saudi Arabia would pay to watch their fighters too
 
Dark1

Feb 29, 2020
Good effort by him but dont make him a hero for not getting a medal.
Learn from India. We made milkha singh a hero for finishing 4th in Olympics and then had to wait 50 years to get a individual gold.
In between we had other 4th placers like pt usha and others.
The sad part is he got more importance than ppl who actually got silvers and bronzes in individual capacity.
Dont be england who temporarily named a tube station after their coach for finishing 4th in the world cup.
 
