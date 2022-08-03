Pakistani Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins superheavyweight weightlifting 232Kg lift!

Common wealth games??
Yes.
India came third well done to the Singh!
Yes.
India came third well done to the Singh!
Pakistan has so much talent, it’s a shame 9/10 it’s going to waste, almost all athletes who end up going here literally train from home without any government backing or training, failing to reach even 1/4th of their potential. congrats to Muhammad noor, done the country proud, hopefully from now it’s upwards and forwards for Pakistan and it’s athletes.
Cricket survives because of wide spread passion amongst the populace and a existing infrastructure and players
Nah bro he lifted massive.