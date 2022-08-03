What's new

Pakistani Weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt wins superheavyweight weightlifting 232Kg lift!

1659554606662.png


1659554621808.png



Actual pics and videos coming, it is fresh news.
 
www.instagram.com

𝘔𝘶𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘥 𝘕𝘰𝘰𝘩 𝘋𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘨𝘪𝘳 𝘉𝘶𝘵𝘵 🦁 on Instagram: "All thanks be to Allah the Almighty lord! I am overwhelmed & overpowered by the adoration and backing of my family especially my father, friends and all the well-wishers around the globe. Much obliged to y

𝘔𝘶𝘩𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘢𝘥 𝘕𝘰𝘰𝘩 𝘋𝘢𝘴𝘵𝘨𝘪𝘳 𝘉𝘶𝘵𝘵 🦁 shared a post on Instagram: "All thanks be to Allah the Almighty lord! I am overwhelmed & overpowered by the adoration and backing of my family especially my father, friends and all the well-wishers around the globe. Much obliged to you all for your blessings and...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554911299959750656


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554919075570237443



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554923873547730946




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1554920949518336001




www.instagram.com

Pakistan Olympic Association on Instagram: "Congratulations Nooh Dastagir Butt, IOC Scholarships Holder, for securing Gold Medal by lifting 405 Kg and making a new Commonwealth Games Record! Proud moment for the Nation! @nooh_weightlifter_2022 #B

Pakistan Olympic Association shared a post on Instagram: "Congratulations Nooh Dastagir Butt, IOC Scholarships Holder, for securing Gold Medal by lifting 405 Kg and making a new Commonwealth Games Record! Proud moment for the Nation! @nooh_weightlifter_2022 #B2022 #BCWG #Commonwealth...
www.instagram.com www.instagram.com
 
Pakistan has so much talent, it’s a shame 9/10 it’s going to waste, almost all athletes who end up going here literally train from home without any government backing or training, failing to reach even 1/4th of their potential. congrats to Muhammad noor, done the country proud, hopefully from now it’s upwards and forwards for Pakistan and it’s athletes.
 
These guys deserve praise

The unfortunate truth is our country gives them next to NOTHING in terms of actual support

Cricket survives because of wide spread passion amongst the populace and a existing infrastructure and players


Everything else has nothing


Any Pakistani athlete that makes it anywhere is simply because of their own efforts


The same with that javelin thrower we have, he was given no support whatsoever




India has at least started and is now seeing results although very limited

Pakistan has done very little to nothing
 
Butt de naray wajan gay!! Butt de naray wajan gay!!

Congrats, big man. Really good job with such limited facilities/help. Hope it inspires others in the group to get some more medals.
 
Yep story of Pakistan. So much talent yet nothing in terms of funding from the government as a result you have weightlifters training in garages, javelin throwers training in waste grounds, wrestlers training in school gyms....What a joke!
The political, feudal and some military leadership just waste the nation away.
Big up to the athletes who get through.
If Pakistan put forward serious investment you would see Olympic or any games medals in sports such as weightlifting, boxing, wrestling, Judo etc stuff we have history in.

The bloody obsession with cricket costs Pakistan. It gets way too much attention and only a few nations play it in the world.
 

