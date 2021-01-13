Mehndi / Mayoon (Pre-wedding day of henna application): Nikah & Rukhsati (wedding day when the bride leaves for her husband’s house): Walima (Post-wedding day at bridegroom’s house):

............................................................................Weddings are celebrated differently in different parts of Pakistan yet there are some characteristic events and customs followed in Pakistani weddings all over the country. This post guides you through the whole event of wedding after engagement has been done.Wedding cards are generally colorful and don’t include pictures of bride/groom or any family member. Some families even try to imprint the name of bride and groom indirectly through their recognition with their parents. For example Bint-e-sara ( The daughter of Sara).There are primarily three events in a wedding:This day is the day of application of henna to the bride. It is the day of yellow, orange and green color primarily.................