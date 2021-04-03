Pakistani Tycoon Paid 30 Crore Tax For His New Toy

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 35,551
- 165
- Country
-
- Location
-
Kunwar Moeez Khan, CEO of Top City-1 Islamabad paid Rs. 30 Crore Tax for his latest car in his collection.
Highly specked Rolls-Royce Phantom 8.
Earlier, he has been the proud owner of a gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S which he imported from Uk.
The Lambo reportedly cost him around 20 Crore on top he paid 10 Crore Tax to the Government.
Highly specked Rolls-Royce Phantom 8.
Earlier, he has been the proud owner of a gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S which he imported from Uk.
The Lambo reportedly cost him around 20 Crore on top he paid 10 Crore Tax to the Government.