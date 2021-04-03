Pakistani Tycoon Paid 30 Crore Tax For His New Toy

What's new

Kunwar Moeez Khan, CEO of Top City-1 Islamabad paid Rs. 30 Crore Tax for his latest car in his collection.
Highly specked Rolls-Royce Phantom 8.
Earlier, he has been the proud owner of a gold foil Lamborghini Aventador S which he imported from Uk.
The Lambo reportedly cost him around 20 Crore on top he paid 10 Crore Tax to the Government.


1617482370420.png


1617482721881.png



1617483260469.png
 
Windjammer said:
If Lambo had no problems then no issues for the Roller....
Besides, seems you never visited Islamabad....
Click to expand...
I remember many years ago seeing the rolls of Geo’s owner stuck on a speedbump in Karachi. They all had to get off for the car to move.
 
Good. Luck to him. I hope those lion cubs are fake. It really annoys me that Pakistanis are keeping wild animal's as pets.
 
fitpOsitive said:
I lived there for three years.
Click to expand...
The roads in Islamabad are for Lambos, Ferrari's etc. Plus with motorway network branching out to Lahore, Peshawar and the north the city is perfect place for a petrolhead. One of the things I was hoping to indulge in my cancelled trip to Pakistan was do road tours of the region.
 
Skywalker said:
Did not like the plate a bit, why lucifer.
Click to expand...
I think it's just a symbolic delivery plate.
Indus Pakistan said:
The roads in Islamabad are for Lambos, Ferrari's etc. Plus with motorway network branching out to Lahore, Peshawar and the north the city is perfect place for a petrolhead. One of the things I was hoping to indulge in my cancelled trip to Pakistan was do road tours of the region.
Click to expand...
Been there, done that.....all the way up to Naran Kaghan.... however needed to switch into a 4X4 for the trip to Saif-ul-Malook.
 
