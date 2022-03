Imran Khan said: he is being used badly man



jinnah airline

jinnah military exercises

jinnah employment company

jinnah security vision





its need to be more taken care Click to expand...

You know Pakistani cammunity in NY was given a choice to rename an avenueWhile regular cammunities named Thier avenues after countries, cities, even saw Madina street somewhereBut We renamed it Jinnah avenueUs Pakistanis love Jinnah but unfortunately do not follow his ideology, discipline