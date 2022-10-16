What's new

Pakistani Truck driver's story: What it's like to be a truck driver in the U.S?

I know a family of Pakistanis that use to drive cabs in NYC then switched to driving big rig trucks nationally. It was a good lucrative move for them since taxi driving is not very profitable anymore but demand for truckers is sky high.
 
Truckers make insane amounts of money in the US. I wonder if truckers in Western, Northern and Central Europe make anywhere near as much as what truckers make in the US.
 
The average salary of a trucker is $ 80,000 annually. I do insurance for quite a few Indian and Pakistani-owned trucking "logistics" businesses, and they are printing money.
 
Most younger Americans (many with university degrees) are unlikely to go into "blue collar" fields like trucking, construction or farming. This is leading to a huge demand and profit for unskilled immigrants that go into these fields. USA can solve many of its shortages and inflation by giving visas for blue collar work to boost output of housing, logistics and food. Current USA immigration policy is poorly setup. Too many undocumented that can get benefits but don't contribute, IMO.
 
www.npr.org

Map: The Most Common* Job In Every State

The jobs picture has changed profoundly since the 1970s. This map shows how those changes played out across the country.
www.npr.org www.npr.org

lotsoftrucking.png
 
Stats are from 2014. COVID has disrupted USA labor market. My anecdotal view is that blue collar workers are harder to come by in 2022. This is why inflation remains high even though Biden and Fed have been trying to reduce it for a year. Immigration can help but it needs to be setup correctly. Instead bussing migrants to sleep in homeless shelters in NY.....why not give them hammers and send them to rebuild Florida.
 
Yes, that's the beauty because the upward mobility income-wise is uncapped in self-employed fields, including those you mentioned. I encourage Pakistanis to do their business because, if you work, for example, at Deloitte or Ernest and Young, you start at $ 70,000 yearly and some benefits. But in your own business, you can set up multiple streams of revenue that can generate the same amount each as you would if you worked for a corporation. The problem with working for someone else, you never own the business or have any stake in it.

I have known great salesmen that helped businesses develop from scratch, and once they reach a certain income level, they are let go. They are given a pink slip for immediate termination and collect unemployment from the state for a few weeks. The worst part is the business they helped develop they have no equity. So even though you hear about Uber and all of them giving equity shares, remember the big funders are given that privilege, and often in small businesses, besides the partners, regulars do not get anything.

Working as self-employed gives you specific mobility, freedom, and the ability to diversify into different fields.

My younger brother works at Deloitte's Chicago office. What he makes in a month, I make in 1 week in just one of my businesses. I told him to leave and work for me, but I often hear he wants a secure job. I blame this thinning on the education system that teaches you to get a degree, work for a big corporation with a 401K, and get a medical/dental/vision plan. Schools neglect to mention that you'll work like a dog with nothing to show. I gave him an example of a Hispanic client of mine in the country no more than a handful of years, setting up a lawn care business that employs over 50 individuals with multiple vehicles across the state of Illinois and driving around a Ferrari while his clients are in a budget vehicle.
 

