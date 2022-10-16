Pakistani Truck driver's story: What it's like to be a truck driver in the U.S?

CrazyZ said: Most younger Americans (many with university degrees) are likely to go into "blue collar" fields like trucking, construction or farming. This is leading to a huge demand and profit for unskilled immigrants that go into these fields. Click to expand...

Yes, that's the beauty because the upward mobility income-wise is uncapped in self-employed fields, including those you mentioned. I encourage Pakistanis to do their business because, if you work, for example, at Deloitte or Ernest and Young, you start at $ 70,000 yearly and some benefits. But in your own business, you can set up multiple streams of revenue that can generate the same amount each as you would if you worked for a corporation. The problem with working for someone else, you never own the business or have any stake in it.I have known great salesmen that helped businesses develop from scratch, and once they reach a certain income level, they are let go. They are given a pink slip for immediate termination and collect unemployment from the state for a few weeks. The worst part is the business they helped develop they have no equity. So even though you hear about Uber and all of them giving equity shares, remember the big funders are given that privilege, and often in small businesses, besides the partners, regulars do not get anything.Working as self-employed gives you specific mobility, freedom, and the ability to diversify into different fields.My younger brother works at Deloitte's Chicago office. What he makes in a month, I make in 1 week in just one of my businesses. I told him to leave and work for me, but I often hear he wants a secure job. I blame this thinning on the education system that teaches you to get a degree, work for a big corporation with a 401K, and get a medical/dental/vision plan. Schools neglect to mention that you'll work like a dog with nothing to show. I gave him an example of a Hispanic client of mine in the country no more than a handful of years, setting up a lawn care business that employs over 50 individuals with multiple vehicles across the state of Illinois and driving around a Ferrari while his clients are in a budget vehicle.