REVEALED: Pakistani troops shot out the tires of kidnappers' car to save family of Taliban hostages who were hiding in the trunk after receiving a tip from US spies about where they were

US officials received intelligence on Wednesday that the family would be moved

They notified Pakistani officials and troops were mobilized along the border

They found the family being driven in Kurram, which is near the Afghan border

Pakistani troops say they shot out the terrorists' tires to bring the car to a stop

The kidnappers fled on foot and they rescued the family from the trunk, they say

US officials claim the family had been in Pakistan for years beforehand

They say Pakistan only decided to help on this occasion in a show of improved relations with the US.