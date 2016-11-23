What's new

Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Zapper

Zapper

FULL MEMBER
May 9, 2019
1,712
-106
1,795
Country
India
Location
United States
Pakistani troops on Saturday evening violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and intense shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
1600032153107.png

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Mankote and Gulpur sectors was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.

He said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling which started around 8 pm

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...j-ks-poonch/articleshow/78080308.cms?from=mdr
 
K

Khan vilatey

FULL MEMBER
Feb 11, 2020
510
2
502
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Zapper said:
Pakistani troops on Saturday evening violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and intense shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
View attachment 669597
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Mankote and Gulpur sectors was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.

He said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling which started around 8 pm

https://economictimes.indiatimes.co...j-ks-poonch/articleshow/78080308.cms?from=mdr
Click to expand...
strange we usually don’t shell our Kashmiri brethren. It’s India which does this. We usually shell Indian soldiers

k
 
