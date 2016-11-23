Pakistani troops shell two sectors along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops on Saturday evening violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and intense shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.The Indian Army retaliated befittingly and the cross-border firing between the two sides in Mankote and Gulpur sectors was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.He said there was no report of any casualty in the Pakistani shelling which started around 8 pm