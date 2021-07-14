What's new

Pakistani Troops and IEA( Afghan Taliban) meet at Chaman border

Imran Khan said:
congs for next 35 years of destruction and war is on out gates .
stop making useless headlines there will be no war in Pakistan after Talib control. They have already locked Kabul for all sides and war will fight inside A-tan, not on the borders. Secondly, so far there is ZERO IDPs, people welcoming Talibs everywhere so only Indian American puppets are in panic....
 
Imran Khan said:
congs for next 35 years of destruction and war is on out gates .
Gustakhi maaf, apki dp main jo geedar singha ha jab yeh dosro ko A’stan bhej raha tha, but apni aulaad ko USA aur factories bana raha tha.. Ap is ko change kr k Jack Daniel ki picture laga dein..
Baki Ap ki Chivas 18 udhari ha hmari taraf..
 
