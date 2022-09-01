Pakistani traders to participate in 19th China-ASEAN Expo ISLAMABAD, Sep 1,(Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani traders and industrialists will participate in the 19th Ch

By Khalid Aziz | Gwadar Pro Sep 1, 2022ISLAMABAD, Sep 1,(Gwadar Pro) - Pakistani traders and industrialists will participate in the 19th China-ASEAN Expo 2022 to be held in Nanning, Guangxi, China, from Sep 16 to 19.Major sectors to participate in the Expo include handicrafts, furniture, auto parts, gem stones, carpets, sports goods, agricultural machinery and surgical instruments, Saba Shehzadi, Assistant Director at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) told Gwadar Pro. She said that all arrangements in this regard had been finalised.TDAP had also sought applications from Pakistani traders and industrialists for the 7th China Eurasia Expo, which was to be held in Urumqi from August 25-30. However, the Expo was postponed.TDAP plans to provide an opportunity for Pakistani businesses to participate in 12 Expos in China during 2022 and 2023. The TDAP Annual Business Plan also includes exchange of investors’ delegations between China and Pakistan besides several seminars, webinars and business to business matchmaking events between the investors of the two friendly countries.On the other hand. Chinese firms including Beijing Hanlin (Dr. Pharm), Shandong SMA and WIS Group will participate in the 19th Pharma Asia Int’l Exhibition to be held in Karachi from Sept 13-15, Fauzia Khan, project communication executive at Int’l Trade and Industrial Fair (ITIF) said. The Pak GUSU Technology, an affiliate of China’s clean room manufacturer GUSU Purifying Technology, is the platinum partner of the exhibition.ITIF organised the 18th Int’l Trade and Industrial Fair at Expo Centre Karachi from August 24-26, in which Chinese solar firms including Huawei Fusion, Trina Solar and LONGi Solar participated.Hope they find my hometown friendly and hospitable