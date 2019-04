'47 children raped, abused in 15 days'

Girl child, housewife raped in Jashore, Feni

HEADMASTER HELD IN JHENIDAH

BUSINESSMAN ACCUSED OF RAPE

Rape is becoming a big crisis in Bangladesh. Unlike India or Pakistan most of the rape are reported in Bangladesh. It is sounding scary. Unfortunately rape culture of India is affecting Bangladesh.