Pakistani Tech Startups Attract Record VC Funding in First Half of 2022

Not strange given the ever-growing percentage of Pakistanis within Pakistan that venture into that field whether by choice of education or due to the business opportunities that present itself.



This sector (as is the case of the overall private sector) is less prone to corruption and outside interference from the establishment, thus it makes it a much more interesting, safe and profitable sector to invest in within Pakistan, rather than the ineffective and corrupt public sector or sector where you need direct local involvement, say the mineral (unexplored mostly so far) sector.



Most serious long-term foreign investors would never invest in any public sector in Pakistan as things stand right now.