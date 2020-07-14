Pakistani tech startup with potential to revolutionise agriculture in Pakistan

313ghazi said:



The funding is a non story, the real story is what these guys do.



- They're cutting out the middleman in agriculture and giving farmers direct access to vendors

- they're using other peoples warehouses and transport rather than their own

- they're also going to provide data analytics to farmers to help with supply/demand



The most important part, which is unwritten - is that they will break the chains of the food hoarders. I wanted out govt to provide this service, but some businessmen have come and decided to do it instead.



This is what we need. Give the farmers their own land and cut out the Zamindars power.Pakistanis need to get rid of the mentality that the government will do stuff for them. The government won't do sh*t. We have to do everything ourselves instead of waiting around and complaining all day.