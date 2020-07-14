What's new

Pakistani tech startup with potential to revolutionise agriculture in Pakistan

I can across this article about a Pakistani tech startup called Tazah recieving seed funding. https://www.techjuice.pk/tazah-rece...n-to-accelerate-pakistans-agriculture-sector/

The funding is a non story, the real story is what these guys do.

- They're cutting out the middleman in agriculture and giving farmers direct access to vendors
- they're using other peoples warehouses and transport rather than their own
- they're also going to provide data analytics to farmers to help with supply/demand

The most important part, which is unwritten - is that they will break the chains of the food hoarders. I wanted out govt to provide this service, but some businessmen have come and decided to do it instead.

InshaAllah they will be a massive success.
 
313ghazi said:
I wish them success ....
 
313ghazi said:
Great initiative.

I have many ideas but still saving up to fund em.
 
313ghazi said:
This is what we need. Give the farmers their own land and cut out the Zamindars power.
Pakistanis need to get rid of the mentality that the government will do stuff for them. The government won't do sh*t. We have to do everything ourselves instead of waiting around and complaining all day.
 
I have worked closely with farmers and how middlemen especially the arthis manipulate them. Eliminating middlemen is a great idea but it is not very simple also most of the farmers don't know much about technology especially the small farmers (more than 80%) so I'm not sure how this will be successful
 
What would it take to educate the small farmers on the latest agricultural techniques. Having and implementing the latest agricultural techniques to maximize yields has been an important element of national power since ancient times, it was the only think Rome saved when it destroyed Carthage.
 
