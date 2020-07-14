Pakistani tech startup with potential to revolutionise agriculture in Pakistan

I can across this article about a Pakistani tech startup called Tazah recieving seed funding. https://www.techjuice.pk/tazah-rece...n-to-accelerate-pakistans-agriculture-sector/
The funding is a non story, the real story is what these guys do.
- They're cutting out the middleman in agriculture and giving farmers direct access to vendors
- they're using other peoples warehouses and transport rather than their own
- they're also going to provide data analytics to farmers to help with supply/demand
The most important part, which is unwritten - is that they will break the chains of the food hoarders. I wanted out govt to provide this service, but some businessmen have come and decided to do it instead.
InshaAllah they will be a massive success.
The funding is a non story, the real story is what these guys do.
- They're cutting out the middleman in agriculture and giving farmers direct access to vendors
- they're using other peoples warehouses and transport rather than their own
- they're also going to provide data analytics to farmers to help with supply/demand
The most important part, which is unwritten - is that they will break the chains of the food hoarders. I wanted out govt to provide this service, but some businessmen have come and decided to do it instead.
InshaAllah they will be a massive success.