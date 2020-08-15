Pakistani tech sector grows amid pandemic

Tech sector grows amid pandemic

DESIGN : IBRAHIM YAHYA

Founder and CEO Adnan Shaffi revealed that his enterprise expanded some of the departments by as much as three times in the wake of rising sales. The company generates revenue primarily through online sales of mobile phones.

people were buying latest and updated models of smartphones primarily to attend Zoom meetings, answer work emails and be available on Whatsapp round the clock as companies in Pakistan continued to implement work-from-home strategy.

we have experienced over 100% month-on-month growth in our sales,”

Telemart is an online marketplace and an e-commerce platform. Sharing his company’s growth statistics, he stated, “Since Covid-19 has surfaced in Pakistan, we have experienced an average growth of 600% compared to pre-Covid-19 levels.”

in fiscal year 2017-18, total mobile sales in Pakistan came in at $1 billion. The figure contracted to $700 million in FY19, however, sales recorded 100% year-on-year growth at $1.4 billion in FY20 due to surging demand for mobile phones in the final quarter of previous fiscal year.

“Those who depended on office laptops and did not have one at home purchased laptops,” he said. “Moreover, people who had outdated laptops at home also updated their computer systems.”

the goods that registered a substantial spike in sales which included mobile phones, tablet PCs, laptops, graphic cards and video games.