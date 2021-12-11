What's new

Pakistani Taliban kill police officer guarding polio jab team

Attack in northwest Pakistan comes after end of one-month ceasefire between the armed group and the government.


The Pakistani Taliban have ramped up attacks this year [File: Asianet-Pakistan/Barcroft
Indi via Getty Images]

Gunmen from the Pakistani Taliban armed group have killed one police officer guarding a polio vaccination team in northwest Pakistan, in the first attack since the end of a one-month ceasefire with the government.

Mohammad Khurasani, spokesman for the outlawed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban or TTP, claimed responsibility for Saturday’s attack that also left another officer wounded.


The attack took place in the district of Tank in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive to vaccinate 6.5 million children in the province, according to Aimal Khan, a spokesperson for the inoculation campaign.

It is the latest violence to single out polio vaccination efforts in Pakistan, one of only two countries in the world where the debilitating neurodegenerative disease remains endemic.

Polio teams and police assigned to protect them are often the target of armed groups, who claim the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilise children.


Police officer Sajjad Ahmed told The Associated Press news agency two gunmen riding a motorcycle opened fire on the police team escorting polio vaccinators in the Chaddarah area.

One constable was killed on the spot and a Frontier Constabulary officer was critically wounded, while members of the vaccination team were unhurt.

While the Pakistani Taliban is a separate organisation from Afghanistan’s Taliban, which seized power in August, the Taliban government in Afghanistan helped facilitate the ceasefire between the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the TTP.

Peace talks between the government and the TTP began last month, with government spokesman Fawad Chaudhry saying at the time the ceasefire could be extended if talks continued to make progress.

Security analysts have been sceptical of the peace talks process, citing previous such agreements between the TTP or its allies and the Pakistani government that collapsed.

Since its formation in 2007, the TTP has carried out some of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani soil, targeting political leaders, civilians and security forces in wave after wave of suicide bombings, improvised explosive device attacks and targeted killings, among others.


Pakistan warns of increasing ISKP threat and Pakistan Taliban

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA AND NEWS AGENCIES

These are imran khans brothers protected at the very top by the Bajwa mafia.
They are your usual afghans


IKs strategy is fundamentally right

It's not like we are taking on a army

The afghans are a generally donkey people, and the TTP exists amongst them in village after village

So the TTP will operate,
the locals will remain quiet
, then army will do operation and inevitably collateral deaths will occur
Then comes and tears and jalsas of liberals and PTM types

IK and military understands this, we can destroy the TTP but inevitably it means a pile of pashtun dead

Then come the jalsas


So IK is doing whatever he can to avoid that


PAKISTAN has attempted it's utmost to try the peaceful method, if it goes to conflict now then we tried our best and the fault is because of the constant fassadi donkey behavior of the afghans
 
Imran Khan and his love affair with TTP
This was not the first ceasefire between military and TTP nor this was the last one , WTF imran khan has todo with ceasefire? If yes then similar agreement signed in 2013 and 14 as well, it means zardari and nawazu were having soft corner for TTP ?
 
Indian Media has a policy not to print or display crime news and if they really have to they hide it inside the paper never on the front page, It's called Image building and it works for them. On the other hand, if Pakistani media cannot find enough bad news they create it, just to help out the Indians to destroy Pakistani image, Good news is that some Pakistani individuals have decided to help them out even further,So in case some bad news isn't picked up by the Indian media to flash all over the world some Pakistani individuals have taken upon them selves and spread bad news all over the internet and give it a bigger audience, Bravo we cannot repay your services keep up the good work...
 
