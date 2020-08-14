/ Register

Pakistani Supplied APC's & Stuff in Iraq

Discussion in 'Pakistan Defence & Industry' started by farooqbhai007, Aug 14, 2020 at 11:09 PM.

    farooqbhai007

    A small thread on the recent findings that a few Talha APC's that were being used in Iraq. Will gradually update the thread with stuff i find.

    Talha with the 14th Brigade of PMU
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]

    I had saved the linke to this video but now i cant find it , but this video was uploaded on youtube this year , which showed 1 Talha APC & 2 M113 APCs in use with 14th Brigade.


    Upgraded Talha in use with Iraqi Counter terror Specops unit , the Golden Division

    [​IMG]
    This particular version of Talha has gotten RPG nets and a turret from a humvee. Video from 2018

     
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    Good to see Pakistan built Armour serving other nations.
     
    CrazyZ

    Geo-politics dictated that the Iraqi airforce buy F-16's but reality is JF-17 is perfect for Iraq's current needs.
     
