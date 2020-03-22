Pakistani students enjoy winter in Chengde, a small city near Beijing

beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 33,376
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Pakistani students enjoy winter in Chengde, a small city about 2 hours drive from Beijing. Beijing and Chengde will co host the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|First Pakistani Female Student at Royal College of Defence Studies
|Military Forum
|4
|The middle-class Pakistani students fighting for a homeland dream
|Social & Current Events
|5
|S
|This student's research on cucumber in China to benefit Pakistani farmers
|Social & Current Events
|0
|Featured HEC, Microsoft launch Certification from Home Platform for Pakistani students
|Social & Current Events
|0
|H
|Pakistani Student Creates a Mobile Battery that can Get Fully Charged in 2 Minutes
|General Photos & Multimedia
|3
|China sentenced to death killer of Pakistani student.
|Strategic & Foreign Affairs
|22
|Pakistani exchange students stranded in US depart for Lahore
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|0
|B
|300 Pakistani students stranded in Bangladesh cry out for help
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|101
|Pakistani Students Develop a Kit to Identify COVID Patients in 20 Seconds
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|23
|Pakistanis students in China safe and sound’
|Central & South Asia
|0