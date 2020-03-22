What's new

Pakistani students enjoy winter in Chengde, a small city near Beijing

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Windjammer First Pakistani Female Student at Royal College of Defence Studies Military Forum 4
waz The middle-class Pakistani students fighting for a homeland dream Social & Current Events 5
S This student's research on cucumber in China to benefit Pakistani farmers Social & Current Events 0
Morpheus Featured HEC, Microsoft launch Certification from Home Platform for Pakistani students Social & Current Events 0
H Pakistani Student Creates a Mobile Battery that can Get Fully Charged in 2 Minutes General Photos & Multimedia 3
Maarkhoor China sentenced to death killer of Pakistani student. Strategic & Foreign Affairs 22
ghazi52 Pakistani exchange students stranded in US depart for Lahore COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
B 300 Pakistani students stranded in Bangladesh cry out for help Bangladesh Defence Forum 101
Muhammad Omar Pakistani Students Develop a Kit to Identify COVID Patients in 20 Seconds COVID-19 Coronavirus 23
beijingwalker Pakistanis students in China safe and sound’ Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top