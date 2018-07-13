/ Register

  • Friday, July 13, 2018

Pakistani student stabbed to death in China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by Ryuzaki, Jul 13, 2018 at 6:41 PM.

  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:41 PM
    Ryuzaki

    Ryuzaki

    A Pakistani student was stabbed to death in a roadside dispute with a local in China here the other day.

    The victim, identified as Moizuddin, was enrolled in a Chinese language program at Nanjing Normal University, where he had been studying on a Chinese Scholarship Council (CSC) scholarship since 2017.

    A CCTV footage shows the 26-year-old Pakistani standing along a road when a Chinese cyclist attacked him after a brief skirmish over an unknown issue on Wednesday (July 11).

    Following the incident, police reached the scene and shifted to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his wounds the same day.

    The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Cong, has been arrested and is being investigated to know the reasons behind the brawl.

    The Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing offered its condolence and support to the family of Moizuddin. The officials in Beijing and Shanghai consulate are coordinating with Chinese authorities and victim family to send the body back to Pakistan.

    “We would like to inform all Pakistanis that the embassy and the Consulate General in Shanghai are in active coordination with the Chinese authorities, who are conducting an investigation into the incident”, according to Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

    Today, Nanjing Normal University also offered its condolences to the victim’s family and all Pakistani students also offered their utmost support.

    https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/pakistan/pakistani-student-stabbed-to-death-in-china-video/
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:46 PM
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan

    RIP i am fully hopeful that justice will serve
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 6:57 PM
    war&peace

    war&peace

    RIP,, I hope the justice will be done... It is shocking because I didn't expect such a thing to happen in China.
     
  Jul 13, 2018 at 7:18 PM
    Daniel808

    Daniel808

    Yes, it's very rare.

    My friend in China told me, in China today there is rising Negative Sentiment toward India (mostly because of Doklam issue, South Tibet Occupation)

    Maybe, this Chinese think that guy is an Indian in China. So when they both have 'problem' that Chinese become very emotional.


    My friend tell me In China, if they think you are Indian then they will become un-friendly and negative toward you.

    But it will turn 180 degree if they know you are from Pakistan, they will greet you as a friend and very welcome to you. Because Chinese have very good and positive view toward Pakistani people.

    You can ask Pakistani people experience who already visit and live in China, also you can see many videos about Positive view from Chinese people toward Pakistani people.

    But yes, the justice of law will serve.
     
