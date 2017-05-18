What's new

Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in less than 2 minutes

S

Shahzaz ud din

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 12, 2017
7,503
14
12,330
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in less than 2 minutes
10:12 PM | 17 Feb, 2021

Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in less than 2 minutes


ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani student has broken the world record for fastest arrangement of the Periodic Table at a science festival in the capital city.
Rohan Khatwani arranged the table in 1 minute and 58 seconds while the existing record was 2 minutes and 42 seconds.
Khatwani is a ninth class student, who hails from Tharparkar district, a region with lowest human development index among all districts of Sindh.
The Islamabad Science Festival was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13. It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat.
The Government of Pakistan has congratulated the student over bagging the world record in a tweet.
“Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the periodic table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds,” read the tweet.

Social media users also showered the student with praises.

1613614634798.png


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1361381632503123969
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Devil Soul
Misbah: In through the out door
Replies
0
Views
569
Devil Soul
Devil Soul
Azadkashmir
  • Locked
Qadiyanis & Pakistan’s Israeli Lobby
2
Replies
17
Views
4K
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
anant_s
Airpower at 18,000’: The Indian Air Force in the Kargil War
Replies
8
Views
2K
Abingdonboy
Abingdonboy
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
13K
PDF
PDF
B
Nine brothers who served in the Army, Navy and the Air Force
Replies
7
Views
14K
Venkat
V

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom