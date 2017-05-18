Pakistani student sets world record by arranging Periodic Table in less than 2 minutes

10:12 PM | 17 Feb, 2021ISLAMABAD – A Pakistani student has broken the world record for fastest arrangement of the Periodic Table at a science festival in the capital city.Rohan Khatwani arranged the table in 1 minute and 58 seconds while the existing record was 2 minutes and 42 seconds.Khatwani is a ninth class student, who hails from Tharparkar district, a region with lowest human development index among all districts of Sindh.The Islamabad Science Festival was arranged at the Pakistan National Council of Arts on February 13. It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat.The Government of Pakistan has congratulated the student over bagging the world record in a tweet.“Rohan Khatwani, a ninth-grader Pakistani made the entire nation proud as he set a new world record by arranging the periodic table in just 1 minute & 58 seconds,” read the tweet.Social media users also showered the student with praises.