A Pakistani girl from Sindh province was won the contest of Women Wrestling in California.Pakistani playerhas won the three gold medals in the contest of Women Wrestling.Student of Badin city,, studying in USA has won contest of women wrestling in California, state of USA and was honoured two gold medals.In this connection Babar Jamali, maternal uncle of Nida Jamali said Nida was hard working, talented and active student and player of wrestling and for her hard strive, efficient training and keen interest.She won the contest for beloved Pakistan, nation and people of Badin, he adde.Resource: https://onlineindus.com/english/Pak...s-the-contest-of-women-wrestling-in-USA/35838