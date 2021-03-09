Pakistani student gets ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’

MANSEHRA: A student of Comsats University Umair Masood has received the ‘Young Scientist Award 2021’ at a conference in which students from 121 countries from around the world participated.Masood, 21, the student of Abbottabad campus of Comsats University Islamabad, achieved this milestone for his outstanding contribution to the field of Molecular Diagnostics Techniques at the 7th annual conference held in Australia earlier this month.“Thanks to Allah the Almighty and my parents that I could secure this high prestigious award for my contribution to the biotechnology field,” he said. The young scientist said the annual conference of biotechnology of SB12 under the Lab-Root organisation was about genetics and molecules.Masood, who belongs to Havalian in Abbottabad district, said that the young scientists from as many as 121 countries participated in the conference and he stood first with a total of 336 voters.He said that young scientists from Israel and Germany could secure 264 and 164 voters respectively and became second and third, respectively.