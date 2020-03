Pakistani student faces discrimination at Royal Holloway University

refused Pakistani student the right to appeal

"I joined my course late because my visa was delayed by the Home Office. How could I attend classes when my visa hadn't even arrived?"

10/02/2020

deeming his reasoning of being mentally depressed and his inability to adjust in the first term as an unsatisfactory reason.

02/03/2020

07/01/2020

visa officer would only reply through email and would not be able to meet the Lahore businessman face to face.

International students have to pay double the fees as local students but many international students argue that despite paying double the fees and fulfilling the rigorous criteria of the British system, they do not get equal rights and are systematically discriminated against.

disciplinary reasons

24/02/2020.

failure to attend classes or complete assessments in line with UK Visa and Immigration (UKVI) requirements has resulted in your sponsorship being withdrawn, your visa being cancelled and your registration with the College being discontinued

discontinuation of registration due to a breach in Visa requirements is conducted independently of the College's formal warning process as outlined in your formal warning letter issued to you on 07/01/2020 and the decision is not open to appeal