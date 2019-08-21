/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Pakistani Strikes On Indian Armour (Video)

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Windjammer, Aug 21, 2019 at 3:18 PM.

  1. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:18 PM #1
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

  2. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:23 PM #2
    Murgah

    Murgah FULL MEMBER

    Masha Allah
    Party banti he phir aj
     
  3. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:25 PM #3
    Smoke

    Smoke FULL MEMBER

    Excellent, when did this happen?
     
  4. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:27 PM #4
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    And an Indian Post near the LOC Gets Decimated.

     
  5. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:27 PM #5
    alphapak

    alphapak FULL MEMBER

    Is this in IOK?
     
  6. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:31 PM #6
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Yup.
     
  7. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:31 PM #7
    alimobin memon

    alimobin memon FULL MEMBER

    If it really happened awesome !
     
  8. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:34 PM #8
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Thankyou, PakArmy!

    Keep roasting the GanguPigs!

    Time to destroy Ammo stores/Food supplies...

    Kashmir is the Slaughterhouse for the GanguTerroristArmy

    Windy, please, use CeaseFireLine and not LoC ..because LoC doesn't exist anymore.

    Why do I have a feeling that Our Boys have entered IoJK?
     
  9. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:34 PM #9
    I.R.A

    I.R.A ELITE MEMBER

    Why you have to post FB and Twitter .... why no youtube, zalima.
     
  10. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:34 PM #10
    50cent

    50cent FULL MEMBER

    Looks a video frm syria can anyone confirm it
     
  11. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:35 PM #11
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    ye pehla truck dekha ha jissy short circuit sy aag lag gye ha!:rofl::rofl::rofl:
     
  12. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:36 PM #12
    Riz

    Riz SENIOR MEMBER

    WoW... Good hit... Lekn buch gay saly kuch.. Bhag kar nikly truck sa bhi
     
  13. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:37 PM #13
    Umair Nawaz

    Umair Nawaz ELITE MEMBER

    syria is desert not green like this besides check number plates on cars
     
  14. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:38 PM #14
    313ghazi

    313ghazi SENIOR MEMBER

    Carry on boys. Much more of the same is required.
     
  15. Aug 21, 2019 at 3:40 PM #15
    Shane

    Shane SENIOR MEMBER

    I think this video is proof of the following in which an officer and 6 of the Occupation Army got blasted:

     
