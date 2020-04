The curious case of space rocks smuggled out of Zhob, Balochistan to Arizona, USA

The Zhob meteorite at the Arizona State University. Photo: International Society for Meteorites and Planetary Science

On January 9 this year,

A bright light pierced the sky, and several loud explosions followed it.

The series of events happened too quickly for the farmers to immediately understand what was happening.

On inspecting the area after the incident, the farmers found several pieces of stone-like objects, considerably heavier than any ordinary stone, scattered over the hilly terrain.

According to eye-witness accounts, some unidentified men came to inspect the area soon after the villagers had obtained the stones. The pieces were gathered from the scared locals and confiscated. The villagers were told that the stones were being taken to Islamabad.

Photo: Encyclopædia Britannica

A box of meteorite fragments from the Chelyabinsk meteor that entered Earth's atmosphere over Russia on February 15, 2013. Photo: Arizona Star

At the 2020 Tucson Mineral and Gems Show, Farmer met his Pakistani contact and arranged for a third-party to evaluate the specimen brought for being sold. Arizona State University came up with a scientific analysis on it, and a few days later, Farmer bought the stone from his contact for an undisclosed amount.



In early March, the analysis was published by the International Society for Meteorites and Planetary Science on their official website under a bulletin entry for the meteorite named Zhob. The stone was identified as having a mass of close to 19kg.

The special part about this stone from Zhob, however, was that it was from the asteroid belt,

Michael Farmer holds a slice from the Springwater Meteorite, found in 1931 in Saskatchewan, Canada, from his private collection in Tucson, Arizona. Photo: Arizona Star

“The Zhob meteorite is an interesting one. Since the fall, six more pieces of the stone have been found in the area. Looks to be a pretty big fall, there should be hundreds of stones out there, maybe 20km long, they fall in a path.

Meteorite hunter Michael Farmer. Photo: CNBC

Farmer believes that there is huge potential for the Balochistan province in Pakistan. “The mineral business in Pakistan is huge, especially even from the area in Zhob, there is a lot of mining of minerals and gemstones like aquamarine and topaz, among several others. The contacts I have there are all mineral dealers. Some pieces worth millions have left Zhob to be sold elsewhere. The border area between Afghanistan and Pakistan is very rich in rare minerals.”

A collection of rare gems and stone. Photo: YouTube Screengrab

This is a model of the molecular structure of ribose and an image of the Murchison meteorite. Ribose and other sugars were found in this meteorite. Photo: NASA

"The problem in Pakistan is that the local administration and media failed to report the meteorite fall in Zhob," a local space expert said. "As a result, the precious stone, that could have been handed over to a scientific research body or given to a university to provide inspiration to the next generation of space scientists in the country, has instead been sold in the international market," the expert notes. "The trade for precious stones and gems, including meteorites, in Zhob threatens not only financial benefits, but the scientific heritage of the country."