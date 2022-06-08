Pakistani songs I love

Generally,I don't listen to the style of music from the subcontinent. Back in the 2000s,I used to listen to Arabic pop almost daily,but generally Pakistani,Indian is different.However,there are some songs I absolutely love and are stuck in my head often.First and foremost has to be:I even know the english quotes in the clip by heart already.And if someone has a link to the song without the dialogue and effects,I will appreciate itAnother song that's stuck in my mind often:You gotta admit,it has catchy lyricsThen we go to the classics:And another one which has an incredible video. Although I very rarely listen to this one. But still very beautiful video and I understand the song must be very emotional for Pakistani patriots.