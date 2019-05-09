Pakistani soldier was martyred today after terrorists fired at a Pakistan Army post near the #Pakistan-#Afghanistan international border. “Search oper

What's new

Pakistani soldier was martyred today after terrorists fired at a Pakistan Army post near the #Pakistan-#Afghanistan international border.

Mods @waz @LeGenD @The Eagle bear witness to this fake news factory and distortion..

ISPR Never issued an statement saying near Afghan border but instead said in a check point in North Waziristan but here it was purposely falsified..

This was the official release below...

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost




  • Pakistan Army solider killed in terrorist attack on military post in North Waziristan, says ISPR.
  • Military's media wing says the troops responded promptly.
  • Clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area.






A soldier was martyred in North Waziristan's Shewa area after terrorists targeted a checkpost, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

The military's media wing, in a statement, said terrorists fired at a military post.

According to the ISPR, the troops responded promptly and "effectively engaged the terrorists' location". During an exchange of fire, Naik Noor Merjan, who was 32 years old, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

"Clearance of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area," the statement read.

In October, a security forces personnel was martyred in North Waziristan's Ghariuom after terrorists targeted a check-post.

According to the ISPR, during an exchange of fire, sepoy Muhammad Amir Iqbal, who was 30 years old, embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

www.geo.tv

Pakistan Army soldier martyred in terrorist attack on North Waziristan checkpost

ISPR says clearance operation underway to eliminate terrorists in the area
www.geo.tv
 
