Pakistani soldier killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army

Pakistani soldier killed in Indian firing along LoC: Pakistan army
September 10, 2020


ISLAMABAD, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan's army said Wednesday night that a Pakistani soldier was killed in Indian forces' firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the disputed Kashmir region.

An army statement said that the Indian army "initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation" in Bedori sector along the LoC.

"Indian army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Bedori sector along LoC, targeting Pakistan army posts and civil population. Pakistan army responded effectively. Reports of heavy losses on enemy in terms of men and material," the statement from the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations said.
The statement said that during the exchange of intense fire, a Pakistani soldier was killed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Pakistan army said that it had shot down an Indian spying quadcopter along the LoC.

Pakistan and India had declared a ceasefire along the LoC, the de facto border between both countries in the disputed Kashmir region. However, both sides routinely exchange fire and accuse each other of ceasefire violations.

Tension has been heightened after India lifted the special status for the Indian-controlled Kashmir in August 2019. Pakistan downgraded its diplomatic relations, suspended trade relations and train service with India in response.


 
Neither Indian or Pakistani media/army reported this...the chinese are desperate to rope in pakistanis for the conflict by spreading fake news
 
