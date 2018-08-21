/ Register

Pakistani Sniper Strikes Again

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by Windjammer, Aug 21, 2018 at 6:33 PM.

    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    Soldier injured in Pakistani sniper attack along LoC

    Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, AUG 21 2018,

    15:07PM IST UPDATED: AUG 21 2018, 15:36PM IST

    A soldier was injured due to sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday. A police official said that Pakistani Rangers fired several shots at an army post in Tangdhar on Tuesday.
    police official said that Pakistani Rangers fired several shots at an army post in Tangdhar on Tuesday morning, leaving a soldier injured. The injured soldier identified as Kaushal Singh of 20-Jat was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition,he said.

    The official said that the soldiers manning the fence retaliated Pakistani fire and when reports last came in, the intermittent exchange of fire was going on.

    Read more at: https://www.deccanherald.com/national/soldier-injured-pakistani-688607.html
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    i hope imran solve kashmir issue
     
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Really sad to hear that he only got injured. I hope next time we get better results.
     
    Indus Pakistan

    Indus Pakistan PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT

    I entirely disagree with this. Declare war and fight it out. Not this childish rubbish which serves no purpose whatsoever other than killing some poor mothers son. Ridicalous. Pathetic.
     
    graphican

    graphican ELITE MEMBER

    Its Kashmir DISPUTE. Calling it an "issue" was Indian request of 1990s which Pakistanis agreed to use hopping for a solution. 30 years later, we can call this nuclear flashmpoint "a dispute" without being wrong. If 1 Billion people can die as a result, it better be called what it is.
     
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    what we got to kill an Indian solder or what they got from killing a Pakistani solder this is act of stupidity from both side .
     
    django

    django ELITE MEMBER

    I think we should maintain some semblance of calm on LOC in order to give new administration a chance for negotiations with Gangadesh, but then and again do the Gangadeshis want peace or just to maintain the current status quo, I suspect our forces were just retaliating to constant provocations from Ganga forces who have a habit of deliberately targeting civilians and their livestock, this response was most likely strictly tactical to let those thugs know that their are consequences.Kudos bhai
     
    Windjammer

    Windjammer ELITE MEMBER

    As Pakistan Army is engaged in WOT and occupied on the Afghan border, it could do without hostilities flaring up on the LOC, Indians OTOH are not discriminate in ceasefire violations so PA is often compelled to give a befitting reply.
     
    Mrc

    Mrc SENIOR MEMBER

    Dont worry .. wait few days ... they usually declare the true result few days later
     
    Peaceful Civilian

    Peaceful Civilian ELITE MEMBER

    What is solution ?
     
