Pakistani Sniper Strikes Again

Soldier injured in Pakistani sniper attack along LoC Zulfikar Majid, Srinagar, AUG 21 2018, 15:07PM IST UPDATED: AUG 21 2018, 15:36PM IST A soldier was injured due to sniper fire from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday. A police official said that Pakistani Rangers fired several shots at an army post in Tangdhar on Tuesday morning, leaving a soldier injured. The injured soldier identified as Kaushal Singh of 20-Jat was immediately shifted to a hospital in critical condition,he said. The official said that the soldiers manning the fence retaliated Pakistani fire and when reports last came in, the intermittent exchange of fire was going on.