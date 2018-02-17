More than half of the pictures in OP are of French pastries not eaten here in Pakistan and are only available in bakeries of big cities. Then one is left with only Pakoras and samosas.The remaining "burgers" are just copying western snacks by putting in whatever a poor man can manage: eggs. Still not that popular and taste extremely bad even for the low price due to 3rd grade bread and cheap cooking oilAllow me to get your mouth watering. Some other PAKISTANI snacks:Dahi BhallayChana ChaatJalaibiKachoriPakistani NimkoGol GappayNaan Khatai : The snack of The Mughals