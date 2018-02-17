What's new

Pakistani Snacks

V. Makarov

V. Makarov

Nov 22, 2013
More than half of the pictures in OP are of French pastries not eaten here in Pakistan and are only available in bakeries of big cities. Then one is left with only Pakoras and samosas.

The remaining "burgers" are just copying western snacks by putting in whatever a poor man can manage: eggs. Still not that popular and taste extremely bad even for the low price due to 3rd grade bread and cheap cooking oil


Allow me to get your mouth watering. Some other PAKISTANI snacks:

Dahi Bhallay


Chana Chaat



Jalaibi


Kachori


Pakistani Nimko


Gol Gappay



Naan Khatai : The snack of The Mughals

upload_2020-7-20_3-43-37.png
 
hembo

hembo

Feb 6, 2009
These are Indian.... :p:

Just Joking... Don't get into any debate and trolls please. I'm aware that these are available on both side of the border (may be except the Naan Khatai) and we all relish it...

Some more mouth watering snacks...

Alu Chop or Potato Bread Rolls




Chakuli: Rice Fritters


Sooji Halwa: Semolina Dessert


Kheer: Rice Pudding


Til-E-Paneer


Dahi Papdi Chat

 
drumstick

drumstick

Feb 17, 2020
my friend, because of lockdown we cant eat all this.... atleast hold your post for few more days.... yaad mat dila bhai ... bahut khaane ka dil karta hai (dont remind me of all these tasty food, want to eat so much now):enjoy::enjoy:
 
V

Village life

Oct 8, 2016
Bohat lamba thread hoga Panama jitna. itna time kiske pass hai?
Chalain chota kr dety Hain(( Snakes of PTI ))) issi bahany Ban bhi ho Jaon ga aik hafta chutee karaon ga PDF sy ,

One day I cooked chicken with honey and sweet sour Orange jel , I realised after eating that I should have taken a picture of it , that would have been a great thing to post here,
 
masterchief_mirza

masterchief_mirza

Apr 29, 2019
These are Indian.... :p:

Just Joking... Don't get into any debate and trolls please. I'm aware that these are available on both side of the border (may be except the Naan Khatai) and we all relish it...

Some more mouth watering snacks...

Alu Chop or Potato Bread Rolls




Chakuli: Rice Fritters


Sooji Halwa: Semolina Dessert


Kheer: Rice Pudding


Til-E-Paneer


Dahi Papdi Chat
Kheer is my favourite....but....putting raisins in kheer is a crime.
 
