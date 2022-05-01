What's new

Pakistani Siasat

Sinnerman108

Sinnerman108

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 20, 2009
7,958
-5
8,508
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
I have opened this thread here to post all the relevant work that Generals are doing in this regard.

I also suggest mods move the siasat forum to this one, as this is probably where it NEUTRALLY belongs.

Regards.

PS: Pakistan economy may also be relabeled and brought here as General fraud industries.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Abdulaziz Al-Karimi
Russia is under attack as someone is attempting to open the Finland front This could trigger another invasion
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
Wergeland
Wergeland
Signalian
Black Magic with Long-range Precision Rifle
Replies
0
Views
382
Signalian
Signalian
U
  • Locked
  • Poll
Are we being censored at PDF
2
Replies
17
Views
677
PakAlp
PakAlp
B
Asian Motorbikes allowed to manufacture 500cc Kawasaki motorcycles
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
itsanufy
I
PaklovesTurkiye
Karachi LG Bill Protests: Updates And Discussion
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
python-000
python-000

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom