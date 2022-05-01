Pakistani Siasat

Sinnerman108
SENIOR MEMBER
- Jul 20, 2009
- 7,958
- -5
- Country
-
- Location
-
I have opened this thread here to post all the relevant work that Generals are doing in this regard.
I also suggest mods move the siasat forum to this one, as this is probably where it NEUTRALLY belongs.
Regards.
PS: Pakistan economy may also be relabeled and brought here as General fraud industries.
I also suggest mods move the siasat forum to this one, as this is probably where it NEUTRALLY belongs.
Regards.
PS: Pakistan economy may also be relabeled and brought here as General fraud industries.