Pakistani Siasat: Interesting Statements

Requesting all members to share random interesting news links, articles, tweets, video links etc in this thread only-specially tweets. Please do not open an new thread for every single tweet or video you find interesting.

In fact, for videos we have a complete section. I have now started a "general videos" thread in that section too so you may use it to share videos,

Please understand that this is a debate and discussion forum, if you want to share link of a tweet to support the argument you are making that is great, but opening new threads ONLY to share link of a tweet creates so much mess that actual debate threads are lost.

So if you come across any interesting thing related to Pakistani politics, please share link of it or post about it here rather than opening new threads.

To All Mods, please do not merge any threads into this one right now. We need to keep this opening post message on top for all members to understand that use the thread for the purpose it is intended for.
 
Path-Finder said:
too much confusion.
Mate everyone was starting a new thread to share a link to tweet, a link to video etx.

We have tried to tidy it up a bit, now you have two threads:

THIS ONE, we can use this to share political statements, FB links, Tweets, any other interesting links that are not usually discussed in detail but only shared for the sake of it, we will do it all in this one place. Videos might also be included:

Second one, a General Video thread in Political Video section. Link here:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/general-political-videos.607726/

This is for general political videos only so preferable share videos there.

I hope i managed to explain it a bit?
 
Arsalan said:
Mate everyone was starting a new thread to share a link to tweet, a link to video etx.

We have tried to tidy it up a bit, now you have two threads:

THIS ONE, we can use this to share political statements, FB links, Tweets, any other interesting links that are not usually discussed in detail but only shared for the sake of it, we will do it all in this one place. Videos might also be included:

Second one, a General Video thread in Political Video section. Link here:
https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/general-political-videos.607726/

This is for general political videos only so preferable share videos there.

I hope i managed to explain it a bit?
why not just have one thread for all forms of political mumbo jumbo? political contents will be pics/vids/social media. so one thread just for videos and rest of the content in another thread. why not have all minor political mumbo jumbo in this thread regardless of the sharing medium. If you know what I mean. it will be easy to monitor surely!
 
Path-Finder said:
why not just have one thread for all forms of political mumbo jumbo? political contents will be pics/vids/social media. so one thread just for videos and rest of the content in another thread. why not have all minor political mumbo jumbo in this thread regardless of the sharing medium. If you know what I mean. it will be easy to monitor surely!
Just wanted to keep articles, tweets, general discussion at one place and the VIDEO only posts in MULTIMEDIA section. BUT as you can see, i have said that you can post video here, just prefer if you can take the trouble and share it in the VIDEOS section. :)
 
Arsalan said:
Just wanted to keep articles, tweets, general discussion at one place and the VIDEO only posts in MULTIMEDIA section. BUT as you can see, i have said that you can post video here, just prefer if you can take the trouble and share it in the VIDEOS section. :)
cool.
 
The reason why I hate democracy so much is because the well established corrupt and traitors of Pakistan, the Nawaz family and the Bhutto/Zardari family are still in the run for power, and potentially their future bastard off-springs can still come to power to further leech off the poor people of Pakistan.

In the rule of justice, these two families should have been crucified decades ago.
 
Instead of seeing politics as a sports for the people with full belly.

Why don't you ask the members here to tell who is their representative in the parliament and share the development and other information which these representatives share with them?

Thank you.
 
