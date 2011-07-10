Pakistani Siasat: Interesting Statements

Requesting all members to share random interesting news links, articles, tweets, video links etc in this thread only-specially tweets. Please do not open an new thread for every single tweet or video you find interesting.
In fact, for videos we have a complete section. I have now started a "general videos" thread in that section too so you may use it to share videos,
Please understand that this is a debate and discussion forum, if you want to share link of a tweet to support the argument you are making that is great, but opening new threads ONLY to share link of a tweet creates so much mess that actual debate threads are lost.
So if you come across any interesting thing related to Pakistani politics, please share link of it or post about it here rather than opening new threads.
To All Mods, please do not merge any threads into this one right now. We need to keep this opening post message on top for all members to understand that use the thread for the purpose it is intended for.
