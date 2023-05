Tamerlane said: Kurta pajama is also an Islamic dress. It’s another one of those things belonging to Muslim culture that have been handed over to India on a silver platter.



BTW, the words kurta, pajama, shalwar, qameez are all Persian. Click to expand...

in india shalwar kameez is a ladies dress. pyjamas are sleep wear. Khadi Kurta is worn by leftist slime balls, rick Kurta by grooms. so its kind of not everyday wear here.The salwar kameez is believed to have originated from the costumes of the Mughals, who were the Muslim rulers of India. Originally the traditional dress of the Punjab region, the salwar kameez gradually became popular among women throughout India.some random google search