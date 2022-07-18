What's new

Pakistani Shahzad Qureshi wins Gold Medal in 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship by defeating an Indian |2022 .

Pakistani Shahzad Qureshi wins gold medal in 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship

July 18, 2022
7900847801658157673.jpg

Shahzad Qureshi (C) posing with his Gold medal and trophy with Fazal Ilahi (R)
In the 54th Asian Bodybuilding Championship, Pakistani bodybuilder Shahzad Qureshi grabbed the gold medal by beating his Indian counterpart Naresh in the master-class 80kg+ category.
In a video message, Shahzad said that he is very happy and cannot explain the moment when he was receiving the gold medal and Pakistan's national anthem was playing.
On the other hand, Umar Shahzad of Pakistan bagged Silver medal in Junior 70kg+ category. In this category, India's Suresh Bala Kumar bagged Gold whereas his compatriot Chingkhingganba Athokpam won Bronze.


Congratulations to all winners.

BTW, I admire the fact that you went out of the way to include ‘by defeating an Indian’ into the title. You even removed the winner’s name from the title to achieve this. Now that’s something!

Can you try removing ‘July 2022’ from the title and add the winner’s name?
 

