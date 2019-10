We can see that one after another, India is releasing series against Pakistan on Netflix. This time it is Bard of Blood wherein some Indian spies intrude deep into Balochistan and get away with it. Although reality is different...



Why we don't see any such propaganda series from Pakistan media/ lollywood...



We can awesome series on Tariq Ismail Sagar's or A Hameed's Novels. I still remember Tariq Ismail Sagar's novel "Garift" and "Main Aik Jasoos Tha" ... awesomely written.. when you have to counter propaganda, you gotta do some.. but our producers seem oblivious to this fact.. it seems that it is only ISPR's responsibility ...



Why don't we make films on on our airforce achievements, military wins, like Battle of Tanks in Chwinda ... if India can make movies like border why can't we.. and I am not suggesting to make such fake stuff like bollywood.. we have so much truth to tell...



Our media should wake up and do something for national cause also.. This will also help propagate a nationalistic narrative to the world and domestic consumers..

Click to expand...