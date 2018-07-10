/ Register

  Tuesday, July 10, 2018

Pakistani Serial "Khaani" popularity in Pakistan, India and world. #KhaaniFever

Discussion in 'Members Club' started by Kami leone, Jul 10, 2018 at 11:21 AM.

  Jul 10, 2018 at 11:21 AM
    I have seen people from whole world on youtube going mad about this Pakistani Serial:

    Khaani (English: Feminine of Khan) is a 2017 Pakistani drama serial directed by Anjum Shehzad , produced by 7th Sky Entertainmentand written by Asma Nabeel. The drama stars Feroze Khan as Mir Hadi and Sana Javed as 'Khaani' Sanam Khan in lead roles. The drama was first aired 6 November 2017 on Geo Entertainment.

    Popularity and ratings:
    The serial create new records of popularity and soon became viral on social media. Khaani's OST have millions of views until now. Not only OST but serial each episode on telecasting day trends on YouTube on either #1, #2 or #3, even promos are trending in top 20 trendings of YouTube. Khaani has winning hearts of many people not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. IMDB gave 8.7 out of 10, according to the TRP charts Khaani first episode gained 4.8 TRP ratings. Its second episode gained 4.1 TRP. Its third episode received 4.9 TRP ratings. Its fourth episode received 5.1 TRP ratings. Khaani's fifth episode gained 4.7 TRP ratings. Its current sixth episode airing and it is gaining still highest rating 5.4 TRP and seventh episode lead the rating charts with 6.82 TRP and eighth episode got 7.4 TRP. The 9th episode of khaani on the first day of new year got the biggest rating like no other 8.2 TRP this is rated as the Pakistan's highest drama serial. On its 11th episode it got 8.9 TRPs and a peak rating of 10.1 leaving behind Hum TV's serials Alif Allah Aur Insaan (TV series) and Humsafar. Its 12th episode received highest rating with 9.1 TRPs. On its 13th episode got 8.3 TRPs. Khaani's 14th episode peak rating 7.1 TRPs. Its 15th episode received again best rating with 9.0 TRPs. its 17th episode received 7.4 TRPs. Khaani 18th episode got 8.0 TRPs and until highest rating with 10.00 TRPs on its 20th episode. Second last episode of the serial got more than 3 million views on YouTube and gain 7.9 trp leading the slot. Last episode of the blockbuster serial gain the highest trp in the history of Pakistani television industry with 14.3 and a peak at 17.6 trp leaving behind trps of hits like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Pyarey Afzal.

    Before last episode of Khaani a campaign was started by Geo Entertainment that what would be the conclusion of Mir Haadi which was largely appreciated by the Khaani lovers.

    Soundtrack[edit]
    Khaani OST
    Soundtrack album by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
    Released     26 October 2017
    Recorded 2017
    Genre Television soundtrack
    Length (5:11)
    Language Urdu
    Label Geo Entertainment
    Music video
    "Khaani" OST on YouTube
    The Ost was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which has more than 24 Million views on YouTube
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 11:39 AM
    Drama serial Khaani creates history with chart-busting ratings:

    No one could have anticipated the overwhelming following that drama serial Khaani has picked up in 29 episodes, least of all its producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. But it has broken all records and ratings have been sky rocketing – call that ‘7th sky rocketing’ – consistently for months; even surviving the embargo on GEO TV channels.

    Khaani has broken all records and will be regarded as one of the most successful dramas in history,” Abdullah Kadwani, one of the two directors at 7th Sky Entertainment, discussed when I met up with him and his counterpart, Asad Qureshi, at the 7th Sky offices in Karachi. “The consistent ratings of Khaani has exceeded the ratings of any other drama in the history of Pakistani dramas. We’ve seen a lot of successful dramas in the past, and we’ve actually made many of them, but I can’t recall any drama serial previously, whose teaser would be trending on number one. Khaani is one such exception, as we’ve seen its teaser and episode trending on number one (on YouTube) simultaneously. The kind of buzz Khaani has created is unparalleled in the history of television in Pakistan.”


    Yes, the recorded ratings are even higher than Humsafar, he replied when I asked.





    [​IMG]





    “Here at 7th Sky, we always believe in working backwards,” Asad Qureshi reflected on what he felt was the reason behind Khaani’s success. “All the production houses we have here sell their drama the minute they have the concept in place; we work the other way around. We don’t believe in cutting corners in any way. If we feel a certain star is apt for the role, we wait for him. Similarly, if we want to show the grandeur of a house, we’d wait for it till we can have it. We are perceived to be expensive but it’s not just because of the money we spend but also because we invest time, our heart and soul to a project. That’s what makes us who we are.”

    Of all the drama serials that 7thSky Entertainment has produced over the years (there are more than 110 of them), Abdullah and Asad count Khaani, Shehr-e-Zaat, Daam, Doraha and Meri Zaat Zarai Benishan as the top five, with Khaani at the very top of this list.

    Do they think that Khaani’s political undertones and the fact that it isn’t your usual saas-bahu saga worked in their favour? Both Abdullah and Asad agree that it did, but it was a combination of components that came together so well.

    “For any project to become this successful, the credit cannot solely go to us,” Asad Qureshi graciously credited the team behind its success. “We’re a very small component of that. The way Feroze has played Mir Hadi, he’s not just created relevance to the subject but he has built connectivity with the audience; they feel his pain. And that alone, for an actor is huge. Even if you look at Sana as Khaani, people also feel her pain when they watch the drama. So the point I’m making here is that had there been any other actors in Sana and Feroze’s place, I feel that relevance and impact would be missing because they both are so convincing in their respective roles. Moreover, Asma Nabeel took an idea and wrote an extremely powerful story; Anjum Shahzad is a perfectionist and pays attention to detail. All these elements added up and contributed to the success of Khaani. ”

    And now, with two episodes left, we’re eager to see how the story concludes and whether fans get the ending they are looking for! We’ll have to wait and see.


    ‘Khaani’ broke all records:

    KARACHI: Geo TV blockbuster and record breaking drama serial finished but it is to be noted that Khaani still breaking records and its last episode broke all the records and created a new benchmark in all time history of Pakistani dramas, Khaani last episode ratings is 11.9. This is highest ever average time slot ratings, also Khaani got 17.6 highest ever peak ratings and 14.3 highest ever average content ratings. In this race all other channels far behind.


    Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi did the best Khaani has broken all records and ratings have been sky rocketing. We wholeheartedly thank our all viewer for their overwhelming and record breaking response in making Khaani a phenomenal success and global sensation. Your strong appreciation is a testimony to the importance of highlighting the social evils plaguing our society. Geo television Network & 7th Sky Entertainment as good corporate citizen stand committed in building awareness of other social issues in the future as well, with the hope of brining a positive change in our society. The serial create new records of popularity. Khaani has winning hearts of many people not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. Last episode of the blockbuster serial gains the highest TRP in the history of Pakistani television industry with 11.9 TRP leaving behind TRPs of hits like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Pyarey Afzal.
    https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/337817-khaani-broke-all-records
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 11:48 AM
    What is the story. Khaani is also the short term used for ismaili prayer place jamat khana. They used the word khani for it.
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 11:49 AM
    I Love Sana.Perhaps The Cutest Actress In Pakistan TV Right Now
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 11:52 AM
    who said that? pls get some info before commenting

    Sypnosis:
    Story opens with Khaani (Sana Javed) and her family who are busy in arrangement of upcoming birthday of Khaani and her twin brother Sarim. Meanwhile, Sarim is about to graduate when he angers a rich spoilt brat named Mir Hadi (Feroze Khan). Sarim was killed by Hadi in that fight.

    The story revolves around Khaani's family reactions who takes a file against Hadi. Hadi on the other hand threatens Khaani's family to take back the complaint, but Khaani stands up to him. Mir Hadi is suprised by this and gradually love blossoms in his heart upon seeing her courage. He sends her gifts and tries to get closer to Khanni without her knowing his identity. Khaani starts to love her mysterious lover but when she realizes that “H” is really Hadi, she lets go of her feelings.

    Hadi tries to persuade her for marriage but she refuses, causing Hadi to forcefully get betrothed to her. This leads to Khaani and her family to run away. Hadi tries to look for her everywhere and later finds her getting married to her boss, Arham. He kidnaps Khaani on her wedding day, but due to Khaani's words, he lets her go.

    When Khaani returns, her mother asks her what happened to which she replies Mir Hadi has really fallen in love. Hadi realises the reason why Khaani does not want to marry him and he goes into depression.

    Hadi is overcome by the true essence of love and starts seeking the meaning behind his feelings. Meanwhile, Khaani gets married and starts living her married life with Arham. Later, Arham's family is informed about Khaani's kidnapping by Hadi on their wedding day and this results in Khaani being questioned in front of Arham's family, thus resulting in humiliation for Khaani and she leaves the house without informing anyone. Arham feels lonely in her absence and decides to bring her back.

    Hadi in contrast is achieving high levels of love and spirituality. He decides to make a Sufi shrine his humble abode and decides to stay there from now onwards. His family and friend Ali request him to return home to which he responds to by saying, that he feels peace in his heart and is scared of returning to his family home.

    Hadi also starts experiencing spiritual visions, in form of a woman whilst his stay in the shrine. This spirit assists him in recognising true love. Hadi questions the spirit, on how to achieve the ultimate love to which she replies that it is a lifelong never ending process.

    After returning to her husband Arham's home, both Khaani and Arham decide to reopen Khaani's brother, Saarim's murder case file, in an attempt to prosecute Mir Shah (Mehmood Aslam), Hadi's father and Hadi himself, who shot Saarim.

    Unknowing, that Hadi is a completely changed man now, who only wants to spread love and practice spirituality, both Arham and Khaani press on with the case reopening. Hadi's father tries many ways to stop his son from being punished but fails many times. Hadi himself declares he is guilty and the court gives him the death penalty. Mir shah is afraid to face the world and he commits suicide. Whereas Hadi is given a last wish to which he says he wishes to meet Khaani.[7] Hadi's mother begs Khaani's mum to save her son and Khaani's parents request Sanam to forgive Hadi. At first Khaani is reluctant but then decides to forgive Hadi. She visits him an hour before his execution and tells Hadi that he does not need to die as she has forgiven him. Hadi begs Khaani to let him die but she leaves telling him that dying will be his easy way out and living will be the hard way. In the ending Hadi is shown teaching other people love and how to practise spiritually. The show ends with Hadi saying 'This is not my doing but it is all thanks to God.'
     
  Jul 10, 2018 at 12:01 PM
