Pakistani Serial "Khaani" popularity in Pakistan, India and world. #KhaaniFever

I have seen people from whole world on youtube going mad about this Pakistani Serial: Khaani (English: Feminine of Khan) is a 2017 Pakistani drama serial directed by Anjum Shehzad , produced by 7th Sky Entertainmentand written by Asma Nabeel. The drama stars Feroze Khan as Mir Hadi and Sana Javed as 'Khaani' Sanam Khan in lead roles. The drama was first aired 6 November 2017 on Geo Entertainment. Popularity and ratings: The serial create new records of popularity and soon became viral on social media. Khaani's OST have millions of views until now. Not only OST but serial each episode on telecasting day trends on YouTube on either #1, #2 or #3, even promos are trending in top 20 trendings of YouTube. Khaani has winning hearts of many people not only in Pakistan but also in other countries. IMDB gave 8.7 out of 10, according to the TRP charts Khaani first episode gained 4.8 TRP ratings. Its second episode gained 4.1 TRP. Its third episode received 4.9 TRP ratings. Its fourth episode received 5.1 TRP ratings. Khaani's fifth episode gained 4.7 TRP ratings. Its current sixth episode airing and it is gaining still highest rating 5.4 TRP and seventh episode lead the rating charts with 6.82 TRP and eighth episode got 7.4 TRP. The 9th episode of khaani on the first day of new year got the biggest rating like no other 8.2 TRP this is rated as the Pakistan's highest drama serial. On its 11th episode it got 8.9 TRPs and a peak rating of 10.1 leaving behind Hum TV's serials Alif Allah Aur Insaan (TV series) and Humsafar. Its 12th episode received highest rating with 9.1 TRPs. On its 13th episode got 8.3 TRPs. Khaani's 14th episode peak rating 7.1 TRPs. Its 15th episode received again best rating with 9.0 TRPs. its 17th episode received 7.4 TRPs. Khaani 18th episode got 8.0 TRPs and until highest rating with 10.00 TRPs on its 20th episode. Second last episode of the serial got more than 3 million views on YouTube and gain 7.9 trp leading the slot. Last episode of the blockbuster serial gain the highest trp in the history of Pakistani television industry with 14.3 and a peak at 17.6 trp leaving behind trps of hits like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai and Pyarey Afzal. Before last episode of Khaani a campaign was started by Geo Entertainment that what would be the conclusion of Mir Haadi which was largely appreciated by the Khaani lovers. Soundtrack[edit] Khaani OST Soundtrack album by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Released 26 October 2017 Recorded 2017 Genre Television soundtrack Length (5:11) Language Urdu Label Geo Entertainment Music video "Khaani" OST on YouTube The Ost was sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan which has more than 24 Million views on YouTube