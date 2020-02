Pakistani scientist set to unveil world’s first eco-friendly aircraft engineWorld's first generation contrail free engine to be unveiled in Pakistan late 2020.Statistics reveal contrails have contributed 15% to global warming & number is said to be risingThe new engine design will turn contrails into clean water and even make artificial rainThe world’s first-generation contrail-free aircraft engine, currently being built in Pakistan for the global aviation industry, is expected to be ready between mid-to-late 2020, the technological marvel’s inventor, Dr. Sarah Qureshi, revealed.Qureshi has been working on the project since 2018 to eliminate the negative impact of commercial air carriers on the stratosphere that contributes to global warming.In a one-on-one with this publication, the Pakistani scientist explained the contrail phenomenon, a visible white streak of smoke emitted from an aircraft’s jet engines during flight, and discussed its harmful effects on Earth’s atmosphere