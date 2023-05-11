Pakistani Rupee touches "300"

Pakistan Rupee Tumbles to Record as Military to Quell Unrest Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.

Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.The rupee slid 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar on Thursday, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.