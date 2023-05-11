What's new

Pakistani Rupee touches "300"

Pakistan Rupee Tumbles to Record as Military to Quell Unrest

Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.

The rupee slid 3.3% to an all-time low of 300 a dollar on Thursday, according to the foreign-exchange desk at Arif Habib Ltd. Dollar bonds due 2031 rose from the lowest since November on Thursday and were indicated at 33.44 cents on the dollar.

Pakistan Rupee Tumbles to Record as Military to Quell Unrest

Pakistan’s rupee slumped to a new record low as the military stepped in to squash violent protests that erupted after former premier Imran Khan was arrested this week.
