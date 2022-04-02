Pakistani Rupee Hits 185 Against 1 USD.

250 as early as mid 2022.As the title suggests 1 USD is now equivalent to 185 PKR do you think we will hit 200 PKR before Eid or After Eid?
Please soon its going to be 1pkr to 180usd
If the government changes as people expect it to, then what is the expectation from public with respect to currency value? Do the supporters of the opposition expect the $ value to give back to less than 150 ?
This is not possible in near future. I don't think Pakistan can even borrow enough for that. You should have more reasonable expectations or will be disappointed
Just fix it at 1:1 problem solved
In 5-6 months if the current trend continues.