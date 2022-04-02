What's new

Pakistani Rupee Hits 185 Against 1 USD.

B

baki_best

Mar 9, 2021
all currencies are getting weak currently , its mainly due to high fuel prices , especially countries who import most of the energy, it will come down and settle around 180 or so in long term which is not all that bad and it will help with exports.
 
Wood

Wood

Mar 30, 2013
If the government changes as people expect it to, then what is the expectation from public with respect to currency value? Do the supporters of the opposition expect the $ value to give back to less than 150 ?
 
HttpError

HttpError

Feb 20, 2014
Wood said:
If the government changes as people expect it to, then what is the expectation from public with respect to currency value? Do the supporters of the opposition expect the $ value to give back to less than 150 ?
I'll support opposition if they can get back PKR below 100.
 
Wood

Wood

HttpError said:
I'll support opposition if they can get back PKR below 100.
This is not possible in near future. I don't think Pakistan can even borrow enough for that. You should have more reasonable expectations or will be disappointed :agree:
 
Valar.

Valar.

Nov 29, 2017
HttpError said:
I'll support opposition if they can get back PKR below 100.
I won't.

Never in my entire life I knew the difference between local and imported stuffs. Now I do. Imported ones got more expensive and domestic ones a little bit. Now, I'm just buying locally made goods. And to my surprise, they are not that bad in quality. Ofcourse, in some cases, high valued dollar did screw my budget, oil being one thing, and car being another. My body builder brother is cursing everyday because his favourite imported protein shake is now more expensive(lol). Another friend has trouble buying his favourite imported perfume and now he's buying local ones or chinese ones.
 

