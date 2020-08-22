Pakistani rupee exchange rate (Forex trading)

Dual Wielder
FULL MEMBER
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2019
- Messages
- 709
- Reaction score
- 28
- Country
-
- Location
-
Hi
I was thinking of buying a small fortune of Pakistani currency and hold it for a Year or two, since I believe it's at its weakest i.e. currently is approx £1 = 220 PKR. My question is would this be a bad mid term investment?
Also how might a UK citizen invest in Pakistans stock exchange and are there any red tape etc.. that they should be aware about?
I was thinking of buying a small fortune of Pakistani currency and hold it for a Year or two, since I believe it's at its weakest i.e. currently is approx £1 = 220 PKR. My question is would this be a bad mid term investment?
Also how might a UK citizen invest in Pakistans stock exchange and are there any red tape etc.. that they should be aware about?