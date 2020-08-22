What's new

Pakistani rupee exchange rate (Forex trading)

Hi

I was thinking of buying a small fortune of Pakistani currency and hold it for a Year or two, since I believe it's at its weakest i.e. currently is approx £1 = 220 PKR. My question is would this be a bad mid term investment?

Also how might a UK citizen invest in Pakistans stock exchange and are there any red tape etc.. that they should be aware about?
 
Term deposit rates have dropped to approximately 6% before tax. Bad investment.
 
