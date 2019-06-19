What's new

Pakistani rupee becomes World's best currency of 2021

Abdulrehman 2978

Abdulrehman 2978

FULL MEMBER
Feb 9, 2021
194
0
503
Country
Pakistan
Location
Saudi Arabia
Arif Habib Limited Head of Research Tahir Abbas, while talking to The Express Tribune, said the excessive inflow of dollars supported the rupee in maintaining the uptrend.

t.co

Rupee becomes world’s best currency | The Express Tribune

Gains significant ground against dollar in wake of excessive inflow of foreign currency
t.co t.co
Article by The Express Tribune

#Economy #SBP #Currency #AHL #Pakistan
 
graphican

graphican

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 21, 2009
11,880
44
19,237
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I just transferred AUDs into Pak Rupee today, and the conversion rate was 1$AUD = 115 Rupees. Previously it was 121 and that is some 5% improvement since.
 
Smoke

Smoke

FULL MEMBER
Oct 4, 2016
696
0
1,087
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I will believe it to be strong when $1.00 = > PKR 100.

Ideally around PKR 70-80 per US Dollar.

A Playstation 5 costs $499.99 in the USA, direct conversion to PKR is PKR 76,384, ofcourse it is reselling here for much higher.. up to PKR 160,000.

So if PKR rises to at least PKR 100 = $1.00, That would still be acceptable, anything more is just a bonus.
 
P

Patriot forever

FULL MEMBER
Jun 2, 2020
1,323
3
2,628
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
No doubt the title is misleading, nevertheless the strength in the Rupee lately has given us reasons to be happy.
Click to expand...
Actually it is not misleading at all. The appreciation is based on actual rupee value not manipulation.

People who don't understand how currency works is our currency was the weakest in Plmn tenure but was propped up artificially, this was one of the main reasons for macroeconomic deterioration.

Rupee strengthened in a range of 151-152 yesterday but SBP started buying to prevent a drastic change and slow the appreciation.

China maintains a weaker currency on purpose, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam no other country artificially manipulates currency, Indian central bank was also buying dollars from the market to prevent appreciation.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,390
55
33,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Smoke said:
I will believe it to be strong when $1.00 = > PKR 100.

Ideally around PKR 70-80 per US Dollar.

A Playstation 5 costs $499.99 in the USA, direct conversion to PKR is PKR 76,384, ofcourse it is reselling here for much higher.. up to PKR 160,000.

So if PKR rises to at least PKR 100 = $1.00, That would still be acceptable, anything more is just a bonus.
Click to expand...
What percentage of the price in Pakistan is taxes?
 
B

Baby Leone

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 25, 2011
4,974
-2
4,649
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
good move as it is market based hope it will note get shocks like earlier.

anyone know based on current value how much will be our GDP now as there is no data for Pakistan 2020/21 GDP any where.
 
Death Professor

Death Professor

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 3, 2018
2,282
-1
4,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
VCheng said:
Labeling the PKR as the world's "best" currency might be bit of a stretch, even now.
Click to expand...
not a fixed or a permanent thing, it changes. One could have labeled PKR to be one of the worlds worst currency when it shot up from 120~ish to 150~ish.
Smoke said:
A Playstation 5 costs $499.99 in the USA, direct conversion to PKR is PKR 76,384, ofcourse it is reselling here for much higher.. up to PKR 160,000.
Click to expand...
taxes. On one hand people are complaining why rich aren't paying tax, on the other hand when expensive things get taxed people complain about high price.
 
VCheng

VCheng

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 29, 2010
39,390
55
33,776
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Death Professor said:
not a fixed or a permanent thing, it changes. One could have labeled PKR to be one of the worlds worst currency when it shot up from 120~ish to 150~ish.


taxes. On one hand people are complaining why rich aren't paying tax, on the other hand when expensive things get taxed people complain about high price.
Click to expand...
No. The PKR was not the world's worst currency then, and it is certainly not the world's best currency right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 2, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

S
Export reforms make way, apparently we need automation first
Replies
0
Views
504
Shahzaz ud din
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom