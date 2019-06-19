Pakistani rupee becomes World's best currency of 2021

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said: No doubt the title is misleading, nevertheless the strength in the Rupee lately has given us reasons to be happy. Click to expand...

Actually it is not misleading at all. The appreciation is based on actual rupee value not manipulation.People who don't understand how currency works is our currency was the weakest in Plmn tenure but was propped up artificially, this was one of the main reasons for macroeconomic deterioration.Rupee strengthened in a range of 151-152 yesterday but SBP started buying to prevent a drastic change and slow the appreciation.China maintains a weaker currency on purpose, Bangladesh, India, Vietnam no other country artificially manipulates currency, Indian central bank was also buying dollars from the market to prevent appreciation.