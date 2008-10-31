Pakistani Rupee Becomes 3rd Best Performing Currency in Asia

Protest_again said: They are worried about inflation in the economy. Already prices are so high and by buying dollars and flooding the market with PKR would zoom inflation further. This is why I think they are circumspect about going for aggressive buying. Click to expand...

Core inflation is in single digits, the high food inflation has artificial factors contributing to it.Yes the 1200 billion Covid cash disbursement played a part along with lowering of interest rates rapidly, combine it with disruption of supply chain. Buying dollars is not so much of a big factor, amount is not sufficient to cause significant rise in inflation but increasing remittances have a part in it.SBP dosnt want to interfere to such extent and keep it market driven for the most part.