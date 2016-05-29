/ Register

Pakistani Roads, Motorways and Highways

    ROAD TO NARAN

    SWAT VALLEY


    SWAT

    In 2016-2017 budget, the following has been allocated to infrastructure projects

    Peshawar-Karachi motorway

    Rs34bn for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem section
    Rs19bn for Multan-Sukkur section
    Rs2.5bn for Sukkur-Hyderabad Section

    CPEC Western Route

    Rs22bn for Burhan-Hakla (DI Khan Motorway)
    Rs5bn for Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab section
    Rs4bn for Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab section
    Rs1.1bn of DI Khan-Mughal Kot section

    KKH Realignment

    Rs4.6bn has been set aside for the construction of Burhan-Havelian Expressway
    Rs16.5bn for Thakot-Havelian

    Gwadar

    Rs4.7bn has been allocated to East Bay Expressway, Gwadar

    Misc Projects

    Rs5bn for dualisation of Indus Highway
    Rs4.5bn has been allocated for Lowari Tunnel
    Rs3bn for the construction of road network of new Islamabad International Airport
    Rs2bn for Jaglot-Skardu Road
     
    Motorways Completion Dates Given by NHA


    1. M-9--- 6-lane--- 136km--- Opening in August 2017 (FWO--BOT)

    2. M-4 (Gojra--Shorkot)-- 4-lane---63km-- Opening in November 2017

    3. M-4 (Shorkot--Khanewal)--4-lane--~64km-- Opening in April 2018

    4. E-35 --- 6-lane--- Opening in August 2017

    5. M-5 (Multan-Sukkur) --- 6-lane --- 393Km --- Opening in May 2019

    6. M-3 (Lahore-Abdul-Hakeem) --- 6-lane --- 230km --- Opening in June 2018

    7. DI Khan-Hakla Motorway --- 4-lane --- 285km --- Opening in first quarter of 2018



    8. Lahore-Sialkot Motorway --- 6-lane --- 130km (FWO_BOT Basis)

    NHA is ready to start work on it any time. LOC has been issued to FWO. They are just waiting for PM arrival to perform Ground Breaking Ceremony. NHA chairman has given 1st week of July Date for this.

    Except all this PM has given directives to NHA to Convert DI Khan to Quetta (Western Route of CPEC) road into a motorway in next 5 years. NHA has started feasibility study on this. Report will be out by end of 2016.
     
    Rs49bn set aside for western route of CPEC under PSDP

    ISLAMABAD: The federal government has set aside at least Rs49.5 billion under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) in the fiscal year 2016-17 for the completion of the western route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

    Details of projects under the western route are below:

    • Rs22bn: DI Khan Motorway's Burhan-Hakla section

    • Rs5bn: Gwadar-Turbat-Hoshab section

    • Rs4bn: Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surba section

    • Rs1.1bn: DI Khan-Mughalakot section

    • Rs16.5bn: Thakot-Havelian section

    • Rs4.6bn: Burhan-Havelian Expressway
    The 285-kilometre-long Burhan-Hakla section connecting DI Khan to Hakla is to be completed in two years at a cost of over Rs129bn, official sources in the ministry of Planning, Development and Reform here on Sunday.

    The motorway will pass through Pindi Gheb, Sawan, Mianwali, Rokhri, Rehmani Khel and will terminate at Yarik in DI Khan.

    Minister for Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal while speaking to APP said the Gwadar-Surab section will be completed by Dec 2016, while the DI Khan section will be completed by July 2018.

    Iqbal dispelled the impression that some elements were creating confusion about the western route of the CPEC and said there is complete consensus among political parties regarding the route. He added that work on the route is in full swing.

    The government is determined to complete the western route on a priority basis by providing all the required funds for it, the minister said.
     
    Makran Highway
    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
     
    N-85 & M-8 will be completed by December-2016 as highlighted here:




    [​IMG]

    C
     
    Drive on M2 (Lahore-Pindi Bhattian) ......... Timelapse


     
    Kohat Tunnel


    [​IMG]
    _
     
    G.T Road, near Mian Channu


    [​IMG]
    _
     
    KKH

    [​IMG]


    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]

    Highway to Swat
     
    Karakoram highway. GB


    [​IMG]
     
    [​IMG]
     
