Pakistani rice sold as made in India abroad

Dhokyebaaji is endemic to Indian business practices. What else is there to say.



Pakistan should sell packaged retail and reduce selling unmarked bulk packages to Indian traders overseas.



Pakistanis should also apply to GI (Geographic Indication) for select Pakistani Basmati rice variety product as produced in Pakistan only.



Indian traders have already tried to fake Bangladeshi fruit, textile products as their own - dhokeybaaj as they are. After lawsuits with GI authority, they gave up their claims.



Odd thing is only dhokeybaaji attempts come so far from Indian side and not Bangladesh or Pakistan.



Indian traders are doing this with Pakistani Himalayan Pink Salt as well.