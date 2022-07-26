Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants​

Raja420 said: How about you move to India where you belong. This country was created in the name of Islam. We muslims will stay here and you can move out. Click to expand...

So quaid made pakistan to be run by mullahs? what is name of islam to you? Pakistan has done nada for islam. absolutely nothing, other than killing bengalis, overthrowing democratically elected govt from afgundustan to bangladesh. Selling out the countries citizen for the benefit of dollars is name of islam for you? you speak like the same generals who call anyone who disagree with them indian agents while they themselves have indian girlfriends in the westToday Pak is known as a country world wide which allied with the US for 50 years, which bombed its own citizens for the US dollars, which sold every hook and crook of their country yet still has an economy weaker than bangladesh which never sold itself for even a cent. This is the value you have for the dollars you wanted in the name of Islam.This is the result of your favorite mullah-general alliance which has raped pakistan and its name the last 75 years.This is the name of islam pak was built for? biggest problem of pakis is that they are born liars and hypocrits. Look at our leaders aka zardari/nawaz they are an absolute reflection of people like you (majority of population).Keep living in denial and lay off the drugs, they will help you think more clearly rather than blabbering rubbish that you read on this forum.