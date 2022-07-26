What's new

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
81,371
83
134,411
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants​

Web Desk
25 Jul, 2022

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

Source: Social media

ISLAMABAD – As peace talks between Pakistani security officials and the Pakistani Taliban currently based in Afghanistan continue, a delegation of reputed religious scholars left Islamabad for Kabul on Monday to become part of these talks.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, Hanif Jalandhri, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Panj Pir, Maulvi Anwar-ul-Haq and Mufti Ghulam Rehman are part of the delegation.

The delegation of PakistanI religious scholars that left Islamabad for Kabul at 4.30pm on Monday, will meet representatives of the Afghanistan's Taliban rulers as well as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier, a tribal jirga convinced the TTP to extend a ceasefire druing negotiations brokered by the Taliban regime in Kabul, but the negotiations couldn't move beyond this point.


en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

ISLAMABAD – As peace talks between Pakistani security officials and the Pakistani Taliban currently based in Afghanistan continue, a delegation of
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
 
K

KaiserX

BANNED
Apr 6, 2019
1,968
-2
3,559
Country
United States
Location
United States
python-000 said:
Need to kick out American puppets from our Country (PPP & pmln) & they are there for peace prices not for distraction...
Click to expand...

Better to be an american puppet than a braindead slave of mullah. Every american puppet nation in the world has developed and took their people far far ahead not limited to western europe, japan, south korea, taiwan, malaysia, singapore, turkey, the gulf.

Guess whose the only bikari nation that became an american slave yet blew it- only Pakis.

If islamic governance is your model then please please do yourself a favor for your mental health and move to afghanistan.
 
R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER
Apr 24, 2022
205
-7
364
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
KaiserX said:
Better to be an american puppet than a braindead slave of mullah. Every american puppet nation in the world has developed and took their people far far ahead not limited to western europe, japan, south korea, taiwan, malaysia, singapore, turkey, the gulf.

Guess whose the only bikari nation that became an american slave yet blew it- only Pakis.

If islamic governance is your model then please please do yourself a favor for your mental health and move to afghanistan.
Click to expand...

How about you move to India where you belong. This country was created in the name of Islam. We muslims will stay here and you can move out.
 
lastofthepatriots

lastofthepatriots

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 16, 2015
9,112
-20
18,293
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
KaiserX said:
Better to be an american puppet than a braindead slave of mullah. Every american puppet nation in the world has developed and took their people far far ahead not limited to western europe, japan, south korea, taiwan, malaysia, singapore, turkey, the gulf.

Guess whose the only bikari nation that became an american slave yet blew it- only Pakis.

If islamic governance is your model then please please do yourself a favor for your mental health and move to afghanistan.
Click to expand...


tom-and-jerry-what.gif
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,880
-7
27,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
ghazi52 said:
.,.,.,

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants​

Web Desk
25 Jul, 2022

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

Source: Social media

ISLAMABAD – As peace talks between Pakistani security officials and the Pakistani Taliban currently based in Afghanistan continue, a delegation of reputed religious scholars left Islamabad for Kabul on Monday to become part of these talks.

Mufti Taqi Usmani, Hanif Jalandhri, Maulana Muhammad Tayyab Panj Pir, Maulvi Anwar-ul-Haq and Mufti Ghulam Rehman are part of the delegation.

The delegation of PakistanI religious scholars that left Islamabad for Kabul at 4.30pm on Monday, will meet representatives of the Afghanistan's Taliban rulers as well as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Earlier, a tribal jirga convinced the TTP to extend a ceasefire druing negotiations brokered by the Taliban regime in Kabul, but the negotiations couldn't move beyond this point.


en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Pakistani religious scholars arrive in Kabul for talks with TTP militants

ISLAMABAD – As peace talks between Pakistani security officials and the Pakistani Taliban currently based in Afghanistan continue, a delegation of
en.dailypakistan.com.pk en.dailypakistan.com.pk
Click to expand...

Why even bother? The vast majority of afghans are kuffars who worship indian hindus and kill innocent Pakistani civilians and children via terrorism................ :disagree:
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
16,880
-7
27,594
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Raja420 said:
How about you move to India where you belong. This country was created in the name of Islam. We muslims will stay here and you can move out.
Click to expand...

Pakistanis may be Muslims but the vast majority of af-ghands are indian hindu worshipping kuffars who are responsible for killing innocent Muslim Pakistani civilians and children via terrorism.
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
2,633
-3
3,739
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Maula Jatt said:
100th time in last 15 years - they killed 10-12 y/o

Doubt relgion is Thier motivation
Click to expand...

1. Revenge for Musharraf
2. More ethno-religious

TTP regularly takfirs Punjabis

Liberals want united ethnic socialist front against Punjab while these ethno islamists want united holy war against Punjab

Liberals dreams got crushed during Sindh riots.

PAKISTANFOREVER said:
Pakistanis may be Muslims but the vast majority of af-ghands are indian hindu worshipping kuffars who are responsible for killing innocent Muslim Pakistani civilians and children via terrorism.
Click to expand...

Ya bro you better repent.

1658862090092.png
 
SQ8

SQ8

ADVISORS
Mar 28, 2009
38,519
486
85,621
Country
United States
Location
United States
Mirzali Khan said:
1. Revenge for Musharraf
2. More ethno-religious

TTP regularly takfirs Punjabis

Liberals want united ethnic socialist front against Punjab while these ethno islamists want united holy war against Punjab

Liberals dreams got crushed during Sindh riots.



Ya bro you better repent.

View attachment 865482
Click to expand...
That’s half of Pakistan

Yes - religious “scholars” will lead negotiations with terrorists that requires deep psychological training and behavioral negotiation tactics. Im sure they will do great and get the best deal :disagree:
 
K

KaiserX

BANNED
Apr 6, 2019
1,968
-2
3,559
Country
United States
Location
United States
Raja420 said:
How about you move to India where you belong. This country was created in the name of Islam. We muslims will stay here and you can move out.
Click to expand...

So quaid made pakistan to be run by mullahs? what is name of islam to you? Pakistan has done nada for islam. absolutely nothing, other than killing bengalis, overthrowing democratically elected govt from afgundustan to bangladesh. Selling out the countries citizen for the benefit of dollars is name of islam for you? you speak like the same generals who call anyone who disagree with them indian agents while they themselves have indian girlfriends in the west :D Today Pak is known as a country world wide which allied with the US for 50 years, which bombed its own citizens for the US dollars, which sold every hook and crook of their country yet still has an economy weaker than bangladesh which never sold itself for even a cent. This is the value you have for the dollars you wanted in the name of Islam.

This is the result of your favorite mullah-general alliance which has raped pakistan and its name the last 75 years.

This is the name of islam pak was built for? biggest problem of pakis is that they are born liars and hypocrits. Look at our leaders aka zardari/nawaz they are an absolute reflection of people like you (majority of population).

Keep living in denial and lay off the drugs, they will help you think more clearly rather than blabbering rubbish that you read on this forum.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 2, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
TTP extends truce to hold peace talks with Pakistan
2 3 4 5
Replies
64
Views
3K
ahaider97
ahaider97
Xestan
  • Article
TTP extends ceasefire till May 30 after 'successful' talks
2 3
Replies
38
Views
2K
EternalMortal
E
ghazi52
Stage set for grand meeting of religious scholars, influential figures in Kabul 'for national unity'
Replies
3
Views
372
ghazi52
ghazi52
Tejas Spokesman
TTP wants ‘political office’ in third country
2
Replies
27
Views
2K
Goritoes
Goritoes
Xestan
Govt releases dozens of low key prisoners as peace talks continue with TTP
Replies
7
Views
523
R Wing
R Wing

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom