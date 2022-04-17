Pakistani Racecourse activities

Summer Cup highlights four-race card at Karachi Racecourse today A field of nine horses will vie for honours in the fourth and supporting race classified under scale order IV and V.

.,.,.,.,.,.,.,.,.,April 17, 2022KARACHI: Seven horses are in contention for the Summer Cup which stands out prominently in a small four-race card drawn for the Gymkhana race meeting being held at the Karachi Racecourse on Sunday.The Summer Cup, which is the third race of the program, is also the day’s feature event under top combined scale order I, II and III and will go over four-and-a-half furlongs.Of the seven contestants, only dark bay filly Queen of Spades has won her last race on March 27 and may go to extend her winning streak.A field of nine horses will vie for honours in the fourth and supporting race classified under scale order IV and V. It will also take place over four-and-a-half furlongs.Nine horses will be up against each other in the first race under scale order VIII to be run over four furlongs while another 12 will face the starter in the second under scale order VII over similar distance of four furlongs.Bay horse Hi Alert and bay mare New Market will make their debut in the first and second race respectively.Altogether, 37 horses will be seen in action barring last-minute withdrawal(s).The first race starts at 2.30pm.