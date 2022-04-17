What's new

Pakistani Racecourse activities

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
76,048
80
125,155
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,.,.,.,.,.,.,

Summer Cup highlights four-race card at Karachi Racecourse today

Anwar Zuberi
April 17, 2022

KARACHI: Seven horses are in contention for the Summer Cup which stands out prominently in a small four-race card drawn for the Gymkhana race meeting being held at the Karachi Racecourse on Sunday.

The Summer Cup, which is the third race of the program, is also the day’s feature event under top combined scale order I, II and III and will go over four-and-a-half furlongs.

Of the seven contestants, only dark bay filly Queen of Spades has won her last race on March 27 and may go to extend her winning streak.

A field of nine horses will vie for honours in the fourth and supporting race classified under scale order IV and V. It will also take place over four-and-a-half furlongs.

Nine horses will be up against each other in the first race under scale order VIII to be run over four furlongs while another 12 will face the starter in the second under scale order VII over similar distance of four furlongs.

Bay horse Hi Alert and bay mare New Market will make their debut in the first and second race respectively.

Altogether, 37 horses will be seen in action barring last-minute withdrawal(s).

The first race starts at 2.30pm.

www.dawn.com

Summer Cup highlights four-race card at Karachi Racecourse today

A field of nine horses will vie for honours in the fourth and supporting race classified under scale order IV and V.
www.dawn.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Four cup events top action at Lahore Race Club
Replies
0
Views
305
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Winter sports in Pakistan
Replies
14
Views
438
ghazi52
ghazi52
INDIAPOSITIVE
Ramiz Raja tweets proposal for 4-nation T20I 'Super Series' including India, Pakistan; 'to be hosted on rotation basis'
Replies
7
Views
633
Imran Khan
Imran Khan
K
Even World Cups look Insipid in front of IPL - Gavaskar
Replies
6
Views
405
HttpError
HttpError
ghazi52
Cricket Australia confirms Pakistan tour; PCB announces revised schedule
10 11 12 13 14 15
Replies
217
Views
6K
Jango
Jango

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom