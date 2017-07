Check out this video, all coming out from the Indian media. Just listen to what his commander had to say about how the Indian soldier captured and then released by Pakistan was treated in custody. We treat them like humans and send them back in one piece. But the other side, No concept of humanity, forget how some of ours are returned either in body bags or in wheelchair, just take a look at the image of two young schoolboys who inadvertently crossed into India, first they were accused and held over Uri attack and when eventually the NIA cleared both Pakistani teenagers, they were still treated like criminals with blindfolds....that's the difference between professionals and the rouge.